Uber launches new carpool program in Las Vegas

By Denise Hernandez | November 21st, 2016

Uber launched a new program that will eventually allow for less congestion in Las Vegas on Nov. 15.

uberPOOL is a new carpool program that enables people who are going to the same place, at the same time, to share the same car. People can utilize this program by selecting the uberX option in the app, and entering their destination and how many seats will be needed.

Those interested in the new program can save money by requesting “POOL” and sharing the car with another rider, or they can save time by getting their own car and requesting “uberX.”

The driver’s details, including name, photo and type of car will be seen right away.

uberPOOL matches riders with other passengers headed in the same direction and the other passengers will either be in the car at the beginning of the trip, or be picked up on the way, to which Uber will notify the user through the app.

At the end of the trip, users will pay for the trip normally and receive an electronic receipt for the trip.

