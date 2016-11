Scratches on my skin,

look in and see the skies

Plateaus and plains and ridges and space

of Venus, of Mars, of moons, and rings

living on my hands remind me

I was made of more than just things

My mind, the ocean that harbors my thoughts and dreams

My body, the hearth that keeps my warmth and life

My soul, the constellations that were thrown in the sky

with all the stars to see through my eyes