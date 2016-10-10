UNLV advising implements new university requirement

In between classes, work and personal life, it can be difficult for students to make time to meet with an adviser to ensure that they are on the right track for graduation. In order to provide a guideline for students to follow until graduation, UNLV advising has implemented a new university requirement for incoming freshmen.

Beginning the 2016-17 school year, freshmen are required to utilize the MyPlanner application on their MyUNLV to register for a minimum of six credits for each semester until their expected graduation date.

“A lot of students who don’t have the time to see an adviser plan on their own and don’t take the correct classes each semester, which prolongs their graduation date,” said Esther Herrera, academic adviser of the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs. “MyPlanner gives them an idea of what classes to take.”

To log onto MyPlanner, users must click on “Plan,” which can be found in the academics section of the Student Center in MyUNLV.



To add courses to MyPlanner, click on “Browse Course Catalog.” The added classes will be stored on the MyPlanner homepage, where students must then categorize the terms they plan to take each course.

“By having the MyPlanner ready, you can get ahead and organize yourself for what classes to take every semester,” Herrera said. “When it’s your time to register for classes, you can choose the classes in your MyPlanner.”

Advising recommends students to follow their degree worksheet to ensure that they are choosing the right classes required for graduation. Students who are struggling to complete the requirement should contact their academic adviser and set up an appointment.

Additionally, students are not held to the classes they register in their MyPlanner; the new requirement is simply to assist the current freshmen class with planning the next seven semesters and becoming organized with their schedule.

With the spring 2017 term up and coming, first time freshmen who do not complete the requirement will notice a hold placed on their account that will block them from registering for classes next semester.

The hold will be automatically relieved from the student’s account within 24 hours once MyPlanner is completed correctly.

“Putting a hold on the account lets the student know that they have to complete the requirement before they can enroll in classes,” Herrera said. “In a way, it’s good because it makes them start thinking about what classes to take.”