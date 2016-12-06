UNLV blasted for debate budget

The final presidential debate at UNLV, which generated a reported $140 million worth of publicity, may have been the most glamorous thing to hit UNLV since the 1990 NCAA men’s basketball championship trophy.

But several members of the NSHE Board of Regents did not agree with the amount of money UNLV had to spend to get all that publicity. They cited a lack of communication between the two organizations as the primary cause of UNLV’s allocation of funding.

“We probably need to look at certain processes going forward,’ NSHE Regent Michael Wixom said. “We need to look closely at the commitments that [UNLV] was facing.”

NSHE Board of regents Chairman Rich Trachok read a memorandum from earlier this year stating that UNLV would not be allowed to pay any cost overruns.

Jessup said that UNLV was forced to encumber the costs after the $2 million in donations that the university budgeted for never came in. Due to the timeline of the debate, UNLV administration chose to appropriate funding from other resources to host the debate.

“We hear from constituents and legislators all the time about the bloat in the system,” NSHE Regent Trevor Hayes said. “When we ask you for something, we always here, ‘There’s no money. There’s no money. We need money,’ but then money magically appears.”

Hayes made reference to the $2.4 million to $3.1 million UNLV will reportedly have to pay for the debate. UNLV Senior Vice President for Finance and Business Gerry Bomotti said that these figures come from the total cost of $8.5 million total cost of the debate minus UNLV’s revenue from press and the amount the Las Vegas Visitors and Conventions Authority (LVCVA) chose to subsidize.

“From what I understood, there was going to be no cost to UNLV,” Hayes said.

Hofstra University paid about $5 million to host the first debate. UNLV’s debate incurred additional expenses because of the added security the Secret Service required as well as requests from the political parties and candidates, according to UNLV President Len Jessup.

To cover the extra costs, UNLV scraped around for funds like searching for “coins behind the cushions in a couch,” as Trachok put it.

About $343,000 came from a fund for the Thomas & Mack, which lost approximately $700,000 in revenue in the weeks leading up to the debate.

The NSHE regents and UNLV administration debated if hosting the debate was worth the cost and effort.

“We’d have to think real hard if we’d do this again,” Jessup said.

Hayes questioned Jessup on the merit of spending about $3 million dollars on one event as opposed to utilizing the same amount on initiatives to benefit students.

“People have heard about UNLV,” Hayes said. He went on to state that UNLV would have to enroll over 300 new out of state students to cover the total cost of the debate.

“Are we seeing an uptake in out of state applications,” he said.

Bomotti said that the Hofstra University and Washington University, both sites that hosted multiple presidential debates, told him that they both saw value in their name being spread, though the effects of hosting a debate weren’t something they could quantify.

“Initially when the debate came up, it seemed like a great way to highlight UNLV and Nevada,” Hayes said. “I think the cost was just way too high for what we got out of it.”

Other regents disagreed with Hayes’ stance on the merits of brand awareness for UNLV.

“The amount of positive publicity that UNLV received, that Vegas received, is immeasurable,” Regent Cedric Crear said. “It’s not necessarily a ROI gain in terms of the media side of it. You’re building the brand of UNLV.”

Still, the conversation always looped back to the cost vs. benefit for UNLV as well as communication.

“I don’t expect to find business acumen in governmental agencies or universities, but I think it was lacking here in this situation,” NSHE Regent Robert Davidson said. “A lesson learned.”