UNLV falls to San Diego State University

Offensive struggles lead to another UNLV loss. The Rebels played an away game against San Diego State University where they fell to the Aztecs 26-7.
This game was just disappointing from the offensive side, only generating 122 total yards.
The struggles at the quarterback position are starting to show. Dalton Sneed, who is starting in his second game, only managed to go 2/9 passing and finished the game with 12 passing yards and one interception. For a player who had such a great game a week ago, this is just a huge let down.
The offense didn’t score a single point. Sneed led the Rebels to their first turnover-free game last week. This week, he only completed three passes, and one of those were to SDSU.
In a typically low scoring game, the offense needs to be able to match the defense.
“We probably played well enough to win on defense,” head coach Tony Sanchez said. “Their defense was just flat out better than our offense, and it showed. You need to be able to throw the ball in a game like this.”
On the defensive side, the Rebels didn’t do that bad, as they held the Aztecs to just 26 points.
A defensive touchdown was the only time the Rebels saw the end zone. Mid-way through the second quarter, defensive lineman Dominic Baldwin scooped up a fumble caused by defensive end, Jeremiah Valoaga, after he knocked the ball out of SDSU quarterback Christian Chapman’s hands, and returned it for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Rebels had 113 rushing yards with 56 of those rushing yards coming from Sneed. Going into the second half, Sneed was 0/5 passing with a passer rating of -40. Sneed did not complete a pass until the third quarter.
Towards the end of the game, junior quarterback, Kurt Palandech, came into the game. This was his first time on the field this season. He didn’t do much, as he was used just to run the clock out.
From what Sanchez said, it looks like in the future, we will be seeing Sneed and Palandech splitting time.
“That might help Dalton a little bit. That he doesn’t feel so much on him. He was really pressing early in that game.”
The Rebels finished the game with 122 total yards compared to SDSU finishing with 338 yards. The only good thing that could possibly be taken from this game is that the Rebel, compared to last year’s game, cut the 52-14 score in half.
“As far as us getting better, I think it showed we’re a much better, more competitive football team,” Sanchez said.
The Rebels will travel to Hawaii on Oct. 15 to face the Rainbow Warriors. Hopefully, our quarterback problem is solved and our offense can actually show some production.