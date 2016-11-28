UNLV holds post-election therapy sessions for students

Following the results of the 2016 election, the UNLV Center for Individual, Couple and Family (CICFC) will be holding group therapy sessions for individuals experiencing emotional distress.

The sessions seek to help students who suffered anxiety or extreme stress due to the election results.

“I think it’s something we definitely need,” said Fabian Donate, a third year student at UNLV who serves as a public relations administer in CSUN. “There was already that resource on campus, but it didn’t get a lot of attention until now.”

The therapy sessions, which will be held every Friday until Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., received backlash from students.

“A lot of people’s reactions were, ‘Why are we spending our money on this, it’s not needed.’ What they don’t understand is that this was a service already available,” Donate said. “It’s even a major on campus,”

Donate believes that the therapy sessions are about more than just being upset over a candidate winning or losing.

“It’s not just an election, it’s peoples lives,” Donate said. “Especially when so many of the policies affect people. It’s important to be understanding about other people’s emotions and mental health.”

Reece Aguilar, a student who has mixed feelings on the therapy sessions, thinks it’s less about Trump and more about dealing with loss.

“The fear is expected, but some of it isn’t quite reasonable,” Aguilar said. “This isn’t just with Trump, it’s in general, when the person you don’t want to win, wins.”

However, Aguilar does not discredit the anxiety of his fellow peers.

“Some people are going to be dismissive. That’s dangerous. You shouldn’t be dismissive of people who have anxiety because of a Trump presidency, because there’s good reason to,” Aguilar said.

The CICFC was contacted but did not respond for comment.

Those who are interested in attending the sessions may visit the CICFC website or call (702) 895-3160.