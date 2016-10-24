UNLV honors former Rebel and NFL player Randall Cunningham

By Priscilla Rogers | October 24th, 2016

Randall Cunningham returned to Sam Boyd Stadium on Oct. 22 to be honored by UNLV, The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame.

He received an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute presented by Fidelity Investments.

“You set goals in life, and I know that I set many goals, [I] wanted to be in the NFL,” Cunningham told the media when the class was announced back in January. “But to be able to have the icing on the cake — this is the greatest thing that’s happened to me in sports. I’m very, very honored.”

Cunningham was joined by his family on the field between the first and second quarter as the plaque ceremony commenced.

“It’s a blessing,” Cunningham said in the press box interview about his family celebrating with him. “It’s a blessing seeing my family here being able to be together as one.”

This recognition was well-deserved as Cunningham led in career passing and punting at his collegiate level.

“Randall Cunningham is a natural choice as UNLV’s first Hall of Fame player,” said Steve Hatchell, NFF President and CEO.

In a Rebel uniform, Cunningham shattered 18 UNLV records, which includes throwing for 8,020 yards and completing 59 touchdowns. As a senior, he was a honorable-mention All-American quarterback but was first team All-American as a punter (45.6 yards).

It doesn’t stop there, as Cunningham led the Rebels to a 10-2 record and got UNLV to its first California Bowl appearance, where UNLV defeated Toledo, 30-13 in 1984. He was the MVP of that game.

Cunningham may no longer be a player at UNLV, but he believes the Rebels have what it takes to become better.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Cunningham said about head coach Tony Sanchez. “We have the players now. I think now it’s time to just make things happen.”

Leaving UNLV and entering the 1985 NFL Draft, Cunningham was a second round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in the NFL for 16 seasons: 11 with the Eagles, 3 with the Minnesota Vikings, one with the Cowboys and one with the Ravens.

Cunningham’s highlights and awards includes a four-time Pro Bowl, two-time NFL MVP and NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He was also inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

With an illustrious career as such, it is no surprise that Cunningham is all in for a professional football team coming to Las Vegas and the possibilities of his involvement.

“I look at it like this, it’s good for our town,” Cunningham said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a distraction, I think it’s going to help the casinos out, but I also look at the opportunity that I have to pour into NFL players.”

With his NFL career being over for quite some time, Cunningham is not too far from the game as he is the head football coach for Silverado High School. He is also the pastor of Remnant Ministries, which he founded in Las Vegas with his wife Felicity Cunningham, upon retirement.

“I love giving back,” Cunningham said. “It means the world to me. A lot of things I do behind the scenes, whether it’s helping families, looking out for people or being a father figure to a lot of athletes. We as men have to stand up and that’s what I push at our church. We have to be the ones to take care of those who are our future”.

The 2016 College Football Hall of Fame Class is set to be inducted at the 59th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City on Dec. 6.

NFLrandall cunninghamSam Boyd StadiumUNLV Football

