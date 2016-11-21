UNLV Lady Rebels defeat Pac-12 Team USC

By Michaela Jackson | November 21st, 2016

The UNLV Lady Rebels took on the University of Southern California on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, beating the Trojans 77-66, and capturing their third straight win of the season.

The last time the Lady Rebels defeated a Pac-12 team was in 2004 when they faced Arizona State. The last time they played the Trojans which was on Dec. 6, 2015, UNLV lost 42-73.

During the first quarter, sophomore forward Paris Strawther hit a corner three to cut the USC lead 16-18. But the Trojans led 21-16 after the first half.

Down by three in the second quarter, UNLV’s sophomore center Katie Powell made a three pointer to tie the game 32-32. This was Powell’s third three pointer of the game so far, and the Rebels did not stop there; they continued to play hard and took the lead 39-35 after the second quarter.

Powell ended the game with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Rebels started the second half with a four-point lead. Sophomore forward Jordyn Bell missed a layup, but retrieved her own rebound to collect two points for the Rebels. Bell was fouled in the process but missed her free throw.

Thankfully, her teammates retrieved the ball and junior guard Dakota Gonzalez, hit a three pointer to extend UNLV’s lead 43-35.

After the third quarter, the Rebels continued to play strong with a lead over USC, 65-52.

With six seconds left on the shot clock in the fourth quarter, junior guard Brooke Johnson was left alone and hit a three pointer to extend UNLV’s 14 point lead, 74-60 over the Trojans.

During the last two minutes of the game, Strawther fouled a Trojan causing her to pick up her fifth foul of the night. But it didn’t matter as UNLV defeated USC 77-66.

UNLV finished the game by hitting 57.9 percent of attempts at three-pointers. The Lady Rebel defense finished the night with 15 steals and forced 21 turnovers. Bell played a career high with 26 points and earned 11 rebounds a career best.

The Lady Rebel Round-Up Tournament begins on Nov. 26 against Tennessee State at 12 p.m. at the Cox Pavilion.

Michaela Jackson

Michaela Jackson

More articles by Michaela Jackson

Related Articles

0 Women's Basketball 9 months ago Week in Review: Lady Rebels

Week in Review: Lady Rebels

By Kevin Krall   With the NCAA tournament looming on the horizon, the final stretch of women’s basketball for the

Sports 8 years ago Moved 3-point line drops women's stats

Moved 3-point line drops women's stats

After moving the men’s line, women’s percentage dropped

Sports 6 years ago TCU crushes UNLV

TCU crushes UNLV

The No. 4 team played the part en route to a 48-6 win

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading