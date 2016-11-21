UNLV Lady Rebels defeat Pac-12 Team USC

The UNLV Lady Rebels took on the University of Southern California on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, beating the Trojans 77-66, and capturing their third straight win of the season.

The last time the Lady Rebels defeated a Pac-12 team was in 2004 when they faced Arizona State. The last time they played the Trojans which was on Dec. 6, 2015, UNLV lost 42-73.

During the first quarter, sophomore forward Paris Strawther hit a corner three to cut the USC lead 16-18. But the Trojans led 21-16 after the first half.

Down by three in the second quarter, UNLV’s sophomore center Katie Powell made a three pointer to tie the game 32-32. This was Powell’s third three pointer of the game so far, and the Rebels did not stop there; they continued to play hard and took the lead 39-35 after the second quarter.

Powell ended the game with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Rebels started the second half with a four-point lead. Sophomore forward Jordyn Bell missed a layup, but retrieved her own rebound to collect two points for the Rebels. Bell was fouled in the process but missed her free throw.

Thankfully, her teammates retrieved the ball and junior guard Dakota Gonzalez, hit a three pointer to extend UNLV’s lead 43-35.

After the third quarter, the Rebels continued to play strong with a lead over USC, 65-52.

With six seconds left on the shot clock in the fourth quarter, junior guard Brooke Johnson was left alone and hit a three pointer to extend UNLV’s 14 point lead, 74-60 over the Trojans.

During the last two minutes of the game, Strawther fouled a Trojan causing her to pick up her fifth foul of the night. But it didn’t matter as UNLV defeated USC 77-66.

UNLV finished the game by hitting 57.9 percent of attempts at three-pointers. The Lady Rebel defense finished the night with 15 steals and forced 21 turnovers. Bell played a career high with 26 points and earned 11 rebounds a career best.

The Lady Rebel Round-Up Tournament begins on Nov. 26 against Tennessee State at 12 p.m. at the Cox Pavilion.