UNLV Lady Rebels receive three new additions

It’s October and the UNLV Women’s basketball season is underway, but not before a few changes could be made.

Lady Rebel head coach Kathy Olivier introduced the three new additions to the staff: Peggy Smith will serve as the assistant coach, Brandon Morrison is the new video coordinator for the team, and Kelli Thompson is the head of managerial operations.

Smith has her own history with the game of basketball that proves that she is more than qualified for the position. She played for the Appalachian State Mountaineers but her injuries forced her to retire.

Smith graduated from ASU with a degree in communications and she later worked with the athletic department.

“Coach P has great enthusiasm and wants to do everything she possibly can to help the program. She loves that she’s part of UNLV Lady Rebel basketball, and we’re lucky to have her as part of our staff,” Olivier said to the media.

Morrison is no stranger as he graduated from UNLV in May with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. He worked closely with the Lady Rebels for four years as a practice player.

“Brandon has always wanted to see our women’s basketball team be successful,” Olivier said. “He’s going to be another great asset for us.”

Thompson, another familiar face, received high praise from her former coach.

“Kelli is probably one of the top players I’ve coached here at UNLV,” Olivier said.

Thompson is a three-time All-Mountain West selection and she ended her UNLV career in 2013 as the third-leading scorer in the university’s history with 1,840 points. After playing professionally overseas, Thompson is back in action but playing a different position this time around.

“Her being back on campus and finishing up her degree is just a big bonus for the women’s basketball program,” Olivier said. “With her knowledge of the Mountain West and our coaching staff, it’s just a big plus to have her around.”

The Lady Rebels play their first game on Nov. 11 against the Concordia Eagles at the Thomas & Mack Center.