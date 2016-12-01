UNLV math instructor faces outrage for Facebook comments

UNLV math instructor George Buch came under fire Dec. 1 for Facebook comments directed at undocumented immigrants.

Buch’s comments on reporting his own students to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) caused a whirlwind of backlash from students and faculty members from across Nevada’s higher education institutions.

“And then I would have to turn you into ICE,” Buch’s comments read in response to a UNLV student. “No safe spaces in my class.”

“We as a student government condemn this behavior,” Student Body President Carlos Fernandez said during public comment to the NSHE Board of Regents Thursday morning. “We will work with the UNLV President’s office to make sure there is action that comes from this.”

A press release from CSUN Thursday affirmed UNLV’s support for President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) which grants an “exemption from potential deportation” to undocumented immigrants that entered the country before their sixteenth birthday.

The outrage spurned from Buch’s remarks burned like a wildfire through social media. Students called for immediate action against Buch, and some even requested his immediate removal from staff.

“UNLV is a safe space, and faculty must comply with the rules of the institution,” a UNLV student’s Facebook photo caption said.

Buch’s comments also caught the attention of the Las Vegas community. Francisco Morales from the Center for Community Change Action organized a press conference Thursday afternoon to address Buch’s disparaging comments.

“Moving forward, we want to call on President [Len] Jessup to take action,” Morales said. “We want to make sure the actions of this instructor do not taint the reputation of UNLV.”

Students and faculty from UNLV, UNR, CSN and other colleges from across Nevada gathered to stand in solidarity with the students affected by Buch’s remarks. The scene of signs waving and press shooting video echoed a gathering from a year ago when UNLV students came together to stand in solidarity with the students of the University of Missouri.

“This kind of speech does not make students feel included on campus,” an undocumented student told the press. “This kind of speech should no longer be tolerated on campus.”

Caitlyn Caruso, president of UNLV Spectrum and longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, said that these types of speech issues also extend to to the LGBTQ+ population.

“We can’t take these issues lightly anymore,” Caruso said. “We can’t take discrimination and hate and allow it to thrive on our campus.”

Caruso went on to state that a UNLV Spectrum member was called a burrito at work and that transgender students have been misgendered or dead-named while on campus.

Fernandez spoke on behalf of the other student body presidents gathered behind the podium in front of the Carol C. Harter Classroom Building Complex.

“We will not allow professors to come to our campus and think that they own this campus and think that they can bring fear to students,” he said. “We are here to get an education and we are here to grow.”

Immediately after the press conference, Scarlet & Gray Free Press’ reporters rushed to Buch’s class to get a perspective from his students.

“He’s kept this environment professional,” one student said. “As long as I have what I need to learn, I’m good.”

The other students in his class and on the website Rate My Professors echoed this sentiment, stating that “he sincerely cares about his students.”

After Buch entered the classroom, he declined to comment, and a UNLV police officer escorted reporters out of the class. Photographers took what video and photos they could get through the small window on the classroom door while Buch issued a statement to his class.

Buch emerged to give the same statement to the Free Press.

“First, I want to offer my deepest apology for putting everyone in this situation. You may or may not have seen the Facebook posts. I’m extremely sorry for the comments. I know how hurtful they are to many of you. It was intended to be a joke although clearly a poor one. I have never, nor will I ever, create a classroom of hate or intolerance. However, if you feel uncomfortable or threatened by being in this classroom after today you should contact the dean or math department chair, and appropriate accommodations will be made. These students and their success mean everything to me, and I’m sorry that I put them in jeopardy.”