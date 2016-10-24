UNLV Men’s Soccer outplays Air Force, kicks them out of the WAC tournament

UNLV defeated the Air Force Falcons, eliminating them from the Western Athletic Conference on Oct. 21.

The soccer team returned to their home field on Oct. 14 with a two-game road loss. They played Grand Canyon but ended up tying them 2-2 in double overtime.

Their match against the Falcons was delayed as UNLV Women’s Soccer went into double overtime.

The men’s team stepped on the field in their pink uniforms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, and hoped to bring home the W for their fans.

They brought home the win, beating the Falcons 3-2.

At the 34th minute, Timo Mehlich scored the first goal of the game, giving UNLV the lead 1-0 over Air Force. This was Mehlich’s first goal of the season.

During the 61st minute, Marquis Pitt passed the ball to Danny Musovski, who then drilled the ball into the top left corner from 30 yards out. The Rebels extended their lead against the Falcons, 2-0.

The Falcons were not far behind as they scored at the 79th minute. Right after the Falcon goal, the Rebels worked together to extend their lead.

Freshman, Connor Ryan crossed the ball to the box where Musovski was. Once he gained control, Musovski used his left foot shot which was deflected by a defender into the back of the net.

“They are in the conference and we know we needed to win this game. We knew it was a tough game and I was so happy we got that third goal,” Musovski told the media.

The Rebels extended their lead over the Falcons 3-1. The Falcons did not give up as they found the back of the net at the 86th minute.

Their effort wasn’t enough as the Rebels were able to hold them off for the remainder of the time. This win gave UNLV 10 points in the league standings.

“The key is to get into the tournament [WAC] and we haven’t really played to where we want to play yet. We hope we will get into the tournament and whatever seed we get, we’ll do our best,” said head coach of UNLV Men’s Soccer, Rich Ryerson, to the media.