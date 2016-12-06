UNLV Performance metrics

UNLV is well on its way to Top Tier. At least, that’s the statement UNLV President Len Jessup has touted almost constantly for the past year.

Jessup presented an update on UNLV’s performance metrics to the NSHE Board of Regents Dec. 2. Although UNLV has improved in some of its measurements, such as undergraduate full time enrollment and freshmen retention rate, its lagged in other areas, most notably in its graduation rates.

“This is not an easy metric to change,” said UNLV Executive Vice President and Provost Diane Chase. “There are a lot of moving bells and whistles that get you to an increase.”

UNLV’s 6-year graduation rate grew by 0.2 percent in the past year placing it at 40.7 percent. Two of UNLV’s comparison universities, Arizona State and the University of Central Florida with enrollments nearly quadruple the size of UNLV’s, are ahead by 23 percent and 48 percent respectively.

Chase predicts that UNLV will hit the 47 percent mark in about 6 years while hoping to reach UNLV’s goal of 50 percent by 2025. Chase’s predictions stem from UNLV’s improvements in other academic areas like student advising and test scores.

A group of selected Collegiate Assessment of Academic Proficiency (CAAP) test scores show that UNLV scores higher than the national average. The same may be said for GMAT scores that show UNLV students scored 8 points higher than the national average last fall.

UNLV instituted block scheduling, a system that fits general education classes into one schedule, for incoming freshmen. They have also implemented new worksheets designed to help students plan their entire academic career at UNLV.

With these predictors, regents still remained sceptical on UNLV’s handling of students after noticing a downward trend in 4 year graduation rates and the slow growth of 6 year graduation rates.

“At the end of the day, 40 percent in 6 years? I’m not impressed,” NSHE Regent Kevin Page said. “We gotta have a higher number, anything we can do here to get students out.”

Chase attributed part of the snail-like growth in graduation rates to the recession and students having more responsibilities outside of school than before, factors that UNLV tried to address to improve its freshmen retention through the use of its academic success center and mandating academic advising.

Chase said that recruiting higher caliber students as well as optimizing the university website will be a priority in increasing both retention and graduation rates. But Page questioned UNLV’s allocation of resources across campus, specifically in the financial aid office, which has been late with disbursements in the past, according to Chase.

“It becomes very problematic if financial aid is not given out in a timely manner or is given out incorrectly,” Page said. “There’s ramifications for that.”

“I guess what I can say is, if you want to give us more money, we can hire more recruiters and get more people in financial aid,” Chase retorted. “You open the door for that.”

Page said that UNLV would not receive more finances based on its spending habits.