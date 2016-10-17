UNLV professor: ‘There’s no hope’

Although UNLV and Las Vegas brought hype to the final presidential debate for over a year, it may be a repeat of what audiences already saw in the first two debates between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“There’s no hope,” political science professor David Fott said during a panel after the second debate. “To expect either one of them to change is asking too much.”

Throughout the presidential campaign this year, both candidates created the most volatile election season in recent U.S. political history.

“Even the most heated exchange between Obama and Romney were tame in comparison to some of the things we heard in the 2016 debates,” said Jacob Thompson, director of the Sanford I. Berman Debate Forum. “The 2016 debates make the 2012 debates look like a first grader’s tea party.”

Trump’s campaign and voter base has flourished on hearing him say outrageous statements and breaking established political norms; however, he’ll never win the election without acquiescing to a larger population of voters.

“You don’t win a general election by appealing to your base,” Thompson said. “You win a general election by appealing to the middle of America that’s currently undecided.”

Both college and high school students agreed that Clinton won the first two debates by remaining calm and allowing Trump to interrupt her.

“[Trump] just went off the rails,” said Basic High School senior Tevin Stewart after the first debate.

Matt Gomez, a UNLV political science major, said that Clinton answered questions more coherently in the second debate while Trump “didn’t really make sense.”

“He’s doing a good job at sinking himself,” Fott said.

Clinton, however, has also been criticized for not answering questions. Michael Eisenstadt, a debate coach at the University of Kansas, believes Clinton should have better answers for her email scandal and Benghazi.

Fott said she should just apologize and stop there.

“The FBI said she displayed gross negligence,” Fott said. “There’s no way to sugar coat that.”

There’s no way to sugar coat the phrases Trump has said either. With scandals ranging from tax evasion to sexual assault, Trump is not the traditional conservative candidate.

“He’s so different,” Fott said. “He’s not a republican insider. He’s not an experienced politician.”

Trump’s lack of a political record has made attacks on him difficult for Clinton. As a result, she’s resorted to questioning his fitness to become president.

Thompson said that the American public usually makes decisions based on assessments of character. The candidates’ fitness to be president will be the last topic to surface at the Oct. 19 debate.

Whether both candidates will change perceptions of their character is yet to be seen in this unpredictable election season. Clinton has downplayed both her and her husbands scandals, calling them mistakes.

Trump, the ever incomputable candidate, has kept the media on their toes, whether he’s defending conversations regarding sexual assault as “locker room talk” or threatening to jail Clinton.

“Political scientists like to predict,” Fott said. “But predicting humans is hard.”

A year ago the media, including The Rebel Yell, never predicted that Trump would have made it this far.

“There’s just one thing left for us to be wrong about this year,” Thompson said. “We didn’t see the staying power of his populace message to a die hard GOP base.”

Had the media looked at the polls and data, they would have realized that Trump led the other GOP candidates for the majority of the primary season, according to Thompson.

A New York Times poll now shows that Clinton has an 89 percent chance of winning the election.

“I don’t trust the polls,” Fott said.

Fott believes the polls may not project all Trump supporters because of survey programming and the fact that some supporters are afraid of retaliation for demonstrating their support.

“We’ve never seen a candidate like Trump,” Thompson said. “We believed the ultimate outcome would be what it normally is.”

The 2016 presidential election season has been anything but normal. With many changes happening around UNLV, such as the Thomas & Mack getting zoned off to multiple UNLV construction projects, the only thing that hasn’t changed seems to be the candidates’ approach to debates and to each other.

Fott said that the most important thing for the candidates to alter (in a hypothetical universe in which they would be willing to do so) is the way they answer questions.

“The more knowledge they can show that relates to the questions, the more they’ll appeal to voters interested in policies,” he said. “That’s what voters should look for.”