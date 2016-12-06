UNLV to receive grant for a transportation center

On Dec. 1, Senator Harry Reid announced that UNLV will be receiving over a million dollars in grant money in order to create a Tier-1 University Transportation Center.

The $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation would go to a new transportation center. The new center would be used to improve the rail infrastructure both within the county and Nevada through research, education and technology.

“It will be critical in advancing high-speed rail and ensuring America has a modern, effective transportation system,” Reid said in a press release.

The purpose of University Transportation Centers is to conduct research that promotes the safe, efficient and environmentally sound movement of people. These centers work with regional, state, local and tribal transportation agencies and directly support the priorities of the U.S. Department of Transportation.