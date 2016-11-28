UNLV School of Medicine paves the way in anatomy education

By Denise Hernandez | November 28th, 2016

A trademark of medical school and a rite of passage for medical students has always been the use and dissection of cadavers for the sake of learning human anatomy. The UNLV School of Medicine will be introducing a new way to teach anatomy that makes the learning experience more interactive and a little less morbid.

The medical school will make use of virtual anatomy tables, which have large interactive touchscreens. The tables can display different organs and tissues from a variety of perspectives, including two-dimensional cross-sections and 3-D rotations.

The tables will allow medical students to virtually dissect a specimen several times, an advantage over cadavers which can only be dissected once. Students will also be able to observe actual cadaver dissections which will be done professionally by UNLV physical therapy associate professor Emilio Puentedura.

