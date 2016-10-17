UNLV Students: Beware of Thomas & Mack area during presidential debate

Surrounded by a black perimeter security fence and rows of storage containers, the Thomas & Mack looks more like a battlefield than a basketball arena that is the home of the Runnin’ and Lady Rebels.

The T&M will also house 5,000 to 7,000 journalists, 1,200 guests and two presidential candidates for the final presidential debate, hence the increased security.

“Every single law enforcement agency in Southern Nevada is involved with the debate,” said Ray Suppe, executive director of customer safety for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“Every single” might sound like a hyperbole, but it stresses the coordination of many local, state and national agencies to secure the area around UNLV for the arrival of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The Secret Service will escort both candidates from the airport to the T&M via motorcade. Multiple roads will be closed, including parts of the I-15, I-215, E. Russell Road, Tropicana Ave. and Maryland Parkway between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Oct. 19, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“Our local law enforcement is running this event similar to the way they would run a New Year’s Eve event,” Suppe said.

LVMPD will still handle most of the patrols around the city, while UNLV Police will maintain normal patrols in the campus area.

“[LVMPD is] the big agency in town,” Suppe said. “We immediately brought them on to the planning team. They’re all professionals. They do this for a living.”

According to Lieutenant Jeff Green, most parts of the campus will be open leading up to the debate; however, Green recommends that students stay away from the perimeter fence.

“Don’t jump it. Don’t climb it. Don’t try to get around,” Green said.

Several access points along the fence will be patrolled by guards while media will have a specific entrance to funnel through. Green said that only credentialed individuals who have gone through a screening process will be allowed in the perimeter.

Once Clinton and Trump are within the security perimeter, they (along with the credentialed guests and media) will be protected by a mix of security agencies in and around the T&M.

Inside the T&M, heavy black drapes will section off certain parts of the arena while a small section of the floor will house the actual debate hall.

“It’s set up much like a TV stage,” said Ed Koulter, DTA director of operations. “On television, and even to people at the event, it will look like a much smaller room.”

DTA, a national security agency specializing in large event security, will join the other agencies involved with the debate security. They will provide approximately 150 officers, leaving the largest footprint out of any agency, according to Suppe.

“In my opinion, DTA is one of the top security companies in town,” Suppe said. “At an event like this, we want the best.”

DTA will maintain a presence on campus until Oct. 21, according to Koulter. They’ll ensure the safety of the media that remained after the debate as well as the workers that need to tear down the multiple security fences as well as the equipment necessary to produce the debate for television, a task that will be completed on Oct. 22.

Several members of the local law enforcement traveled to Hofstra University and to St. Louis, Missouri to see how the security is coordinated there. They brought back some of the tactics to Las Vegas.

“Law enforcement agencies are used to planning together. They’re used to working together, to traveling together. Sometimes, they even train together,” Suppe said.

UNLV police received additional training in de-escalation.

“We prefer de-escalation before we do anything physical,” Green said. “We want to talk them down and relate to them on a human level.”

Koulter said that, although DTA did not have any specific site training, they will host multiple daily briefings in the days leading up to the debate.

After a whole year of prodding and planning, these preparations will finally pay off. Immediately after the Commission on Presidential Debates chose Las Vegas as the host city, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) partnered with UNLV and began creating teams to handle every aspect of the debate.

The LVCVA brought in law enforcement to serve on a sub committee specifically made for the debate.

“We understand that this is a very big event for Las Vegas, and we want to do the best job possible,” Koulter said.

Koulter and Suppe agreed that they had no major challenges over the past year since they are handling this like any other event, with the exception of having the next president of the U.S. at UNLV.

“There was no real challenge,” Suppe said. “It’s a community partnership.”