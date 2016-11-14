UNLV students contribute to underprivileged regions

By Jen Chiang | November 14th, 2016

With an intent to supply individuals in need, former UNLV student Dane Jones and current UNLV student Hunter Davidson and a few of their colleagues discovered a way to produce environmentally friendly toothbrushes in areas where tools for oral care is scarce and unavailable.

Jones, a former business management student at UNLV, founded Operation Brush after discovering nearly half of the human population didn’t own toothbrushes. Davidson currently serves as the nonprofit organization’s vice president.

Operation Brush distributes its products to Costa Rica, Haiti, Kenya and Thailand. Currently, Operation Brush is working on sending biodegradable floss in biodegradable containers with the brushes.

