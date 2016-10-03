UNLV students impacted by Dropbox hack

For students who don’t own a USB Drive to transport from home to school, other storage services such as Dropbox are trusted to conveniently store and share files online.

However, in 2012, Dropbox reported that a number of registered users’ email addresses had been stolen.

It was recently discovered in August that over 68 million passwords had also been leaked at the time of the attack.

“I put private pictures that I don’t want other people to see into my Dropbox so if my account were to be hacked into, my pictures would no longer be private,” said Carissa Limtiaco, a freshman majoring in kinesiology at UNLV.

Despite the attack, students have other options for storing their documents, pictures and other important files.

“The majority of UNLV students use Dropbox, Google Drive or Microsoft Drive. Another platform for online storage is MediaFire, which is a big one to store and send files. There’s also iCloud Drive for Apple, but it’s a paid service,” said Nicholas Portugal, UNLV Office of Technician Information (OIT) Student Technician.

This issue was discovered when Motherboard, an online magazine and video channel, received files from sources within the database trading community that contained Dropbox user email addresses and hashed passwords.

Since the time of the attack, Dropbox changed their hashing practices to secure passwords. According to Security Innovation Europe, storing passwords in a hash format blocks other people from accessing the raw data and reversing it.

In fact, approximately 32 million passwords are secured with the strong hashing function bcrypt while the rest of the passwords are hashed with another aging algorithm, SHA-1, which contains a salt to strengthen the password. According to Motherboard, a salt is used to add a random string to the password-hashing practice to strengthen them.

The company has also forced password resets and encouraged Dropbox users to secure their passwords by completing the two-step verification on their website.