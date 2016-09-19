UNLV students stand with Standing Rock

Student protesters and volunteers protesting the Dakota Pipeline

A group of about 15 students marched down the free speech zone holding up signs. One sign read, “Defend the sacred,” written in bold red letters. Another sign reads, “We stand with Standing Rock.”

On Sept. 13, students protesters walked and chanted along the free speech zone at UNLV in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, a North Dakota tribe fighting the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.

The tribe said the 1,172-mile pipeline threatens sacred burial grounds and is an environmental danger to their main source of drinking water. It would cut across the Missouri River, a sacred resource according to the tribe.

For weeks, the tribe has protested the pipeline after The U.S Army Corps of Engineers approved the pipeline, which would carry crude oil under the Missouri River, a mile from the tribe’s reservation, if constructed.

“Today it’s for the Dakota Access Pipeline, but tomorrow it might be for our own community,” said Linda Loya, a UNLV business marketing major and student protester.

The protest was led by NextGen Climate Nevada, an organization whose aims are to educate millennials on the environment and climate change.

As the student protestors chanted, “Can’t drink oil, leave it in the soil,” volunteers reached out to passing students to inform them about the plight of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and urged them to register to vote.

“Millennials are a huge voting block,” said Peyton Olsen, press secretary for NextGen Climate. “We need to make sure we’re connecting with young people.”

In a joint statement from the Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Army, it was announced that the Army will not authorize the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline on Corps land bordering or under Lake Oahe until further investigation.

“This case has highlighted the need for serious discussion on whether there should be nationwide reform with respect to considering tribes views on these types of infrastructure projects,” reads the statement.

Despite the halt in the construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline, students joined NextGen Climate at UNLV to push for awareness of climate and environmental issues.

“I’m protesting the pipeline because (of) the ecological damage it will pose to our environment and because of how disrespectful it is towards Native Americans in this country and how it disrespects the treaties we’ve made with them,” said Kyera McIntosh, a NextGen volunteer. “It’s wrong and I want to do something about it.”