UNLV students trot for a good cause

On a chilly November morning, UNLV students gathered in Pida Plaza for the first annual Turkey Trot. Not to worry, though; no turkeys were involved in the trot.

The Turkey Trot, hosted by Rebel Rec on Nov. 17 at 7 a.m., sought to bring students together to support those in need during the Thanksgiving season. Rebel Rec teamed up with Three Square — Southern Nevada’s only food bank providing assistance to Lincoln, Nye and Clark counties — to gather canned food donations. Participants were asked to bring at least two canned foods for entry into the event.

“This is our first trial run for a run and…we decided on Turkey Trot since it’s close to Thanksgiving,” said John McElrath, the program coordinator for the event. “We thought, ‘Why not do something, since it’s close to Thanksgiving, to help out the homeless?’ So we had a canned food drive at the same time.”

Participants had the option of completing a one mile or five mile race. The course started and ended in Pida Plaza, with participants going around trees that break through the middle of the science side of campus.

The event got its name from what is known to be the oldest foot race in America, the YMCA Turkey Trot. The original Turkey Trot is an eight kilometer course that attracts thousands of Americans from across the nation to participate.

UNLV’s Turkey Trot saw over 80 participants and each one received a free t-shirt. McElrath hopes that with the success of the event, future Turkey Trots will provide better prizes and incentives.

“We did have a good turnout, so hopefully we do this again next year, make it a little more bigger and potentially, give out prizes,” McElrath said.

Carlos Barreras, a UNLV junior who participated in the run, hopes to see more events, as well as more Turkey Trots like this one, in the future.

“I think it’s a lot of fun,” Barreras said. “It’s a great cause and you get to stay fit as well. I think it brings more unity to the university overall. You’re donating food for needy people…it’s a great thing to do, and I get to do what I like — running.”