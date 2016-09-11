UNLV Women’s golf team looks to continue Mountain West dominance

Trying to pick up from where they left off, the UNLV Women’s golf team looks to defend their 2016 All-Mountain West title under seventh year head coach and 2016 coach of the year, Amy Bush-Herzer.

They may not receive much recognition, but the women are entering their 16th season, qualifying for 14 consecutive regionals and have received two Mountain West titles.

Those returning from the 2016 All-Mountain West title team are, junior Mackenzie Raim, junior Harley Dubsky, sophomore Elizabeth Prior and senior Alexandra Kaui.

Rebels may have lost familiar face Kaylee Benton due to her transferring, but gained a new one in Alli Kim.

Kim is a freshman coming from Murrieta, California. She won the 2015 California Interscholastic Federation Southwest League her senior year at Murrieta Valley High School and advanced to the CIF Regionals.

In 2015, Kim qualified for the United States Golf Association Girls Junior tournament. She competed at the event held in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Tulsa Country Club.

Kim also played in the sixth annual Future Champions Golf Vegas Championship tournament in the girls 15-18 division, winning first place by two shots under the second place golfer.

Offseason proved to be successful as the team welcomed a new assistant coach, Andrew Crabtree. Crabtree is fresh from being the head coach at Old Dominion for the past three years where he was successful in signing four number one ranked players hailing from four different countries.

It is safe to say that the Rebels Women’s golf team has what it takes to achieve their goal. The Rebels have moved up in rankings as they were 29th last year and 24th this season.

This season looks to be a promising one as the Rebels have so much to look forward to. With the four of the five champions returning, the team will have the experience needed to capture another Mountain West title.

The team’s quest to a third title begins on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Dick McGuire/Branch Law Firm Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.