UNLV Women's Volleyball moves to third place in Mountain West Conference

UNLV Women’s Volleyball beat the Utah State University Aggies in straight sets on Nov. 10 on their home court.

With this win, the Rebels moved into third place in the Mountain West Conference’s standing. UNLV is 11-4 in the Mountain West conference league.

The Rebels were in a tight first set. From 7-7 to 15-13, then 21-21. The score was neck-and-neck. Senior middle blocker Bree Hammel received an ace on set point. UNLV won the first set, 25-22.

“Bree’s [Hammel] serving was just great tonight,” head coach Cindy Fredrick said to the media.

The second set was not as tight as the first, as the Rebels found their rhythm and were able to work together. They stopped the Aggies from coming back and closed the set, 25-17.

The Rebels were one set away from victory. There were long rallies, but the Rebels held their ground. On the final play, outside hitter Sadie Stutzman placed the ball with a soft touch, and the Aggies were unable to get it.

UNLV won the final set 25-20 and brought home the W after losing two match ups in a row.

“I was so pleased with the way the team bounced back tonight,” Fredrick said.

Hammel got four aces, 11 kills and seven digs for the Rebels. Stutzman added five kills, two digs and did not commit an error in 11 swings.

Their next matchup will be against San Diego State University in San Diego on Nov. 16. They will return home to face the University of Nevada, Reno on Nov. 19 at the Cox Pavilion Center.