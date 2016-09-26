UNLV Women’s Volleyball

The Women’s UNLV Volleyball team suffered their first loss of the season against Brigham Young University during their non-conference season. The Rebels were 11-0 before going into the match up against the Cougars.

UNLV lost in three sets, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-21. Senior, Bree Hammel achieved 15 kills and Alexis Patterson achieved a team high of 26 assists. The Rebels did not let their first loss of the season stop them from winning their first conference game of the season.

“We knew this would be a very tough match. We didn’t answer offensively. We’re disappointed, but can’t be too unhappy with an 11-1 preseason record,” head coach Cindy Fredrick told the media.

The women started their first conference game with a 3-1 win over Boise State on September 22. The Rebels won the first set with a tight score of 25-23. Boise State battled during the second set as they claimed the set 25-17 against UNLV.

The Rebels played with intensity as they won the third set 25-21. The fourth set was a close battle as UNLV won 28-26. Hammel achieved 23 kills and 16 kills from Sadie Stutzman against the Broncos.

Their overall record for this season is 12-1. The Rebels would play their next conference match against the Air Force Falcons on September 24 at the Cox Pavilion where they would complete a 3-0 sweep.

Rebels took advantage of their home court as they claimed the 9th straight win in the Cox Pavilion against the Falcons. They beat the Air Force in straight sets to improve their overall record of 13-1.

The first set was a tight score, as the Rebels claimed it 25-23. They extended their lead over Air Force by winning the next two sets 25-16 and 25-10.

The Rebels head on the road to Fresno State Sept. 29 and San Jose State Oct. 1. The ladies start off their conference season undefeated. Hopefully they can keep it up as they venture off to California for their next two matches.