UNLV’s Potential Revenue Gains from Twenty Four Hour Access of Student Union

By Gregory Bell | October 17th, 2016

As reported in late September, the Student Union will be open for twenty-four hours from Oct.17 to 19.  

The hours of operation have been altered to accommodate the influx of visitors for the presidential debate, including news media as well as the campaign staffs of the participating candidates.

Despite the university’s push to accommodate those coming for the debate and the students that will be on campus during the debate, UNLV does not stand to gain much from it.

“Although we are extending our hours of operation in several locations, I am expecting minimal to no upside in revenue due to less foot traffic compared to a traditional operating day,” said Dustin J. Cutler, a member of the UNLV Dining Advisory Board.

According to John Tucker, director of event services for the SU, the university receives commissions from Aramark.

“Aramark pays UNLV 12 percent on revenue generated in our retail locations, like Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell and Provisions on Demand (POD) convenience stores,” Cutler said.

Tucker also doesn’t expect the added influx of visitors to increase the revenue of the SU, as it would be minimal compared to the larger contract with Aramark.

Even so, students on campus are not shunned from the SU and are encouraged to enjoy the perks of the university’s decision for the presidential debate.    

