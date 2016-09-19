US-95 closures expected this week

The US-95 ramp at Flamingo Road will be having full nightly ramp closures until Friday, Sept. 23, according to a press release by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

These closures will be occurring from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. in order to accommodate paving work for the Flamingo Road Improvements Project. The closures began Sunday, Sept. 18 and ends Friday, Sept. 23.

On Monday, Sept. 19, the Westbound Flamingo Road to Northern US-95 ramp will be closed during the times mentioned above.

From Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 23, the Northbound US-95 ramp to Westbound Flamingo Road will be closed at the times mentioned above. A right turn from Northbound US-95 onto Eastbound Flamingo Road will be allowed.

Commuters are encouraged to use the Waze app to find possible detours and plan their commutes accordingly.