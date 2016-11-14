Voter Shaming: The Sore Loser Party and Its Need To Lash Out

After the election ended, the fallout was tremendous on social media. People are now debating the reasons behind Donald Trump’s victory.

But the answer is obvious. This country is full of hidden Trump supporters. Closeted Trumpadors, if you will. Why would so many voices stay quiet and allow the world to think that Hillary was a sure thing? The answer is clear as day; they were scared of bullies. From the very start of this election, supporters of the now president-elect have been called racists, sexists and morons by their opposition.

During a private chat, a friend of mine confided that her mom publicly shamed her to her family because she voted for Trump. My friend — a 20-year-old Puerto Rican woman living in Philadelphia — confessed that she was crying as she wrote to me because her family wouldn’t even look at her the way they normally did.

“I am being shamed. Judged. And now I hope Hillary wins so my mom can get off my back,” she said.

What’s worse is that there appears to be a major racial association with the Republican candidate; a prevailing idea that only Caucasians have reason to support Trump. My friend is both Hispanic and black, and lamented that her mom claimed she was betraying her race.

“She says I hang out with too many white people. That I’m not black or Hispanic. That I should have voted for Hillary because I’m poor and Trump is only for rich white people.”

This doesn’t make sense, given that this country is a cultural rainforest, practically buzzing with all kinds of races and religions.While it is true that Caucasian males still have a heavy presence in mainstream media and a large majority among elected offices, the voting community is so much more diverse than that.

One woman from Riverside, Rhode Island, said that her therapist, of all people, casually judged her for not voting during their session. She said that her therapist asked if she had “hate-voted,” a colloquial phrase used to tyrannize Trump supporters by equating their votes as spreading hate that day. The therapist was satisfied when told “no,” but was visibly “taken aback” when the woman said that she wouldn’t vote because she felt neither candidate was qualified. Thankfully the conversation was dropped because the woman felt they, “were in a judgment free zone.”

Other Hillary supporters have taken to social media saying nasty things about America and its voters. A friend of mine in West Virginia wrote, “All of you Trump supporters… Did you just realize you have fucked the United States. Markets are crashing around the planet. Good job.”

Another woman in Philadelphia, wrote in her status, “The silent majority, who finally felt brave enough to crawl out from under the rocks and vote their evil into office? They’re the enemy.”

People like them all over the net and in real life have been bullying Trump supporters since the start of this race. It’s no wonder his supporters stayed in hiding.

In response to Trump’s new title as President-elect, gifs depicting heavy alcohol consumption and status updates that talk about moving to another country have been circulating, and claims that the world as we know it is likely ending, as Clinton’s supporters overreact.

Babies, the lot of them. Since when does the U.S. having a certain leader mean the world is coming to an end? People are asserting that because, our nation voted for a renowned bigot, we must be a nation of bigots. Never before has such a broad fallacy been so easily accepted in modern times. It makes no sense.

It isn’t the case that America wasn’t ready for a female president. Many Trump supporters didn’t want Hillary to be the one to make history. All over social media and among comedians, Hillary’s scandals have been belittled and made light of, despite their crushing implications regarding her relationships with foreign nations. The material exchange between the Clinton foundation and foreign nations does nothing to dissuade people from believing she can’t be bought. Roughly half of the American voters saw Hillary for the danger that she presented to America, and the other half only saw a mean, loud-mouthed white man on the other side.

This divided perspective is not surprising. It happens every election. But the voters remained divided because they were too fearful of persecution. There was never any real dialogue between Trump supporters and Hillary supporters, so ideas couldn’t be exchanged in a way that might have changed minds.

All of these assumptions and fear-mongering reactions are destructive. The chaos that is being created is not a result of something the president-elect has done. It is the result of overreacting children who have made judgments without warrant. Even now that the president-elect has been chosen, freeways and highways are being blocked by protesters, hateful unfriend-me posts are popping up all over Facebook, and the silent majority are once again falling silent.

One can only hope that this mob mentality dies down soon.