What Clinton and Trump Must Do Tonight

Tonight’s debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is expected to rack up a record breaking 100 million viewers. This number does not even account for people who will watch it after it airs or catch the highlights online. Nearly all eyes will be on this important moment in America’s history.

What a tremendous moment it will be.

In the most unconventional and bizarre election in modern history, political outsider Donald Trump strong-armed his way to the nomination on a wave of populist sentiments, slashing and burning traditional Republican party values along the way.

Hillary Clinton became the first female nominee of a major party after a rough, drawn-out primary that has given new life to the American left and forced Democrats into introspection.

Tonight the two candidates will finally meet. Clinton and Trump will not clash on a traditional political battlefield. This will be a presidential debate that skews the classic dichotomy of traditional politicians seeking the presidency. Topics of the debate will be “America’s Direction,” “Securing America,” and “Achieving Prosperity.”

No one can say for sure what will happen during the debate, and the election remains as unpredictable as ever, but there are a few courses of action each candidate should take if they want to win.

Clinton needs to remain focused on policy and her long history in government. She should not spend too much time talking about Trump’s controversies or racist remarks.

Attacking Trump’s rhetoric will not change the mind of anyone voting for him, and will certainly not throw off Trump himself. He has fueled his campaign on the controversies he has generated, and he is adept at defending himself.

In fact, it would not be surprising if Trump tries to bait Clinton with off-color remarks in order to steer the debate away from actual policy, an area in which he lacks strength.

If Clinton can manage to keep the debate focused and hit Trump on points of specificity, she will break through and expose him.

Clinton will likely shine the most during the “America’s Direction” portion of the debate. Here she will have the opportunity to contrast her campaign’s more positive tone with Trump’s doom-and-gloom visions. She can present her plans for healthcare and education, giving her the chance to finally win over hold-out Bernie Sanders supporters and millennials.

For Donald Trump, this debate is absolutely vital to demonstrating that he is presidential material. The best time to do so would be during the “Securing America” section of the debate, where he is likely to do well with his strongman rhetoric.

In this part, he must make his best case for building the wall between the United States and Mexico, placing travel restrictions on Muslim nations, expanding the military and laying out his plans to combat ISIS.

He should hit Clinton the hardest on her time as secretary. If he can pull through in the face of opposition by using his usual no-filter tactic, it will be a major victory for his campaign.

The toss-up here will be the “Achieving Prosperity” segment. We can expect this to boil down to a somewhat traditional debate between supply-side and Keynesian economics, but it’s all about the pitch.

Trump is already doing incredibly well with working class whites, so he must continue to put poverty and unemployment at center stage.

Breaking the Democrat’s “America Is Already Great” rose-colored glasses should be his goal. Clinton on the other hand would do best if she employs Sanders-like talking points directed at working class voters. This will be the time to appeal to as much of the independent and undecided vote as she can.

Truthfully, we really don’t know how this will all go down. Maybe tonight will boost Clinton’s lead. Maybe we’ll see a surprisingly strong performance from Trump. The only way to find out is to grab a bottle of your favorite hard alcohol and tune in (don’t forget to call in sick).