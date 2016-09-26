“What Not to Wear” stylist talks fashion, style and what really matters

If you’re a fan of TLC’s “What Not to Wear,” or watched a re-run at some point, then you’ve seen Stacy London, American stylist and fashion consultant, gives brutally honest style advice to women who needed it.

London did the same at the Life is Beautiful IDEAS series, sharing her journey to the fashion industry, her take on style versus fashion and what people should really care about, in a 45-minute talk.

London’s talk was packed on Friday’s line-up. Both women and men filled the seats, eager to hear her speak.

After a thunderous applause from the crowd as she was introduced, London began her talk with why she chose fashion to begin with.

“I gravitated towards fashion because I wanted to be pretty, and cool and in the know,” London said, after explaining how insecure she was having psoriasis, a skin disease, when she was younger. “I got bullied [and I] became a bully as a defense mechanism.”

London has certainly proven to be a success in the fashion industry, beginning her career at Vogue magazine at 21. However, she never felt like she fit in.

So eventually, London made the tough decision to leave Vogue, and worked for other magazines and stylists as an assistant to gain as much knowledge and experience as she can.

After five-and-a-half years, she got a call from Condé Nast to be a senior fashion editor for the now discontinued magazine, Mademoiselle.

London spent four years as the senior fashion editor but felt that she was “the most narcissistic, most materialistic, most unhappy person.”

Then she got fired.

“[It was] the best thing that ever happened to me,” London said. “I was staying in a job for all the wrong reasons.

Because I got perks, because I got cars home, I got free clothes— [well] that’s still really good,” London added drawing laughter from the crowd.

For a year, London was out of her comfort zone until she got the job for “What Not to Wear.”

While filming the show, she began to realize she was helping people look at themselves in a new light, and in turn, she also began to feel better about herself.

“I swear to you, the first time I put a mom of three in a pair of jeans that made her ass look great, I felt something change,” London said. “[I] felt better about myself for being able to help someone else.”

London helped the women on the show face their insecurities and by doing so, she also had to face her own.

“If I was going to tell these women how beautiful they were and how wonderful they were and really mean it, I had to give myself a break too,” London said.

Which brought her to the realization she emphasized so much during her talk:

Style and self-esteem are innately connected.

London wants women in particular to understand their bodies and acknowledge what they hate and love about it.

“When you ignore what you hate about your body, you can’t dress it,” London said. “Ignoring a problem doesn’t make the problem go away. The minute you confront [it], that problem becomes smaller and you look for a solution.”

London addressed that “fashion is about an industry that is run and built on insecurity,” while style is about an individual finding what works for them.

She doesn’t want women to hide in their clothes because that implies shame.

“I want you to emphasize what you love about your body and then consciously camouflage what you don’t love so much,” London said.

London’s talk was refreshing. She addressed serious issues about the perception of fashion, style and self-esteem in a manner that made the audience feel comfortable with her.

She devoted half of her speaking time to audience questions, many of whom used the time to thank her for her words and her impact. She even hugged an audience member during her talk and sang “Happy Birthday,” to another.

Many audience members stayed behind, hoping she would come out to speak to them and she did. Many of them even snapped a picture with her.

It was easy to see that London genuinely cares about people and that she’s much more than a critical, fashion TV persona.

“You are not your size, your age, or a number on a scale. You are what you do and what you say,” London said. “Enough of not being enough.”