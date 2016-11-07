What’s UNLV without the student paper?

Social media allows news to travel quickly, especially in the sports world. There’s locker room footage, sport news outlets that have social media, and athletes that have their own accounts.

But there are people that prefer print over online content.

The University of Alabama has The Crimson White, Clemson University has The Tiger, Duke University has The Chronicle, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has The Rebel Yell.

Some of the top tier schools in sports have a paper that allows them to share their thoughts, and keeps the students on campus informed about the sports events on campus.

There’s nothing like the student perspective on how good or poorly the school’s team is playing.

The school newspaper is necessary to gain knowledge and experience. Students get to work with each other in a workforce setting, and provide a collection of articles that best represent what goes on around campus.

The Rebel Yell covers every aspect of sports on campus. We do not only cover football and basketball, like most of the local news outlets.

It may be what some want to hear about, but we have sports teams that are playing well and deserve that recognition.

Where I’m from (Brooklyn, New York), opportunities such as becoming an editor or a beat writer are rather difficult to obtain. Journalism majors need the student paper in order to enhance their skills for their future workforce, as well as build their portfolio.

The Rebel Yell is the only source of news on campus. It is also the only independent news outlet.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of my favorite sports journalists, becoming an editor or beat writer for a particular sport is how they got their start. The Rebel Yell has allowed me to do both, and through that, I am able to develop my craft.

During my short amount of time here, I have made many connections, watched exciting games from the press box, and interviewed an NBA rookie, just to name a few.

I have also worked with great sports athletic directors who have made it easy for my writers and myself to get in contact with athletes for interviews.

Getting rid of The Rebel Yell would be unfair to future students, and for the school of journalism.

This workplace is one of a kind. It is a fun environment, but we work hard.

We all have different backgrounds, we represent different races and nationalities, we come from different walks of life and have different ideas — but we come together to present our fellow students with must-read content.

I look forward to going to work, and not everyone can say the same. So to that I say, #SaveFreePress.