Why Trump Supporters Are All Wrong

There is nobody I oppose more than a woman who supports Donald Trump, and as the election comes closer I am bombarded by the fact that he has the support of so many women. Many women supporting Trump are white.

Rarely do you see a black female or Latina voter rallying behind him chanting, “Make America Great Again.” Not that they don’t exist, but it is very rare.

I can understand a white woman being racist in the sense that I can rationalize their thought process. Specifically, I’m referring to people who are “racists” who aren’t choosing to be outright racist but rather choose to disregard what is happening to black people.

There is no question that Trump is a racist bigot, and there also isn’t any debate on his being a sexist pig either. So why do so many women, of any color, support him? I have no idea.

This pie chart was posted by one of my Facebook friends. Everyone on Facebook knows this woman is an adamant Trump supporter. However, it is appalling to me that a woman would post this specific image. Did she even read it?

Even if you don’t trust Clinton, why, as a woman, would you choose to post this propaganda? You would risk contracting a sexually transmitted infection having a one night stand with Charlie Sheen, before you would choose to trust Clinton?

You would willingly subject your future children to deformities caused by the Zika Virus before you trust Clinton? Or even worse, you would send your living children to a daycare ran by a woman who killed her own toddler before you trusted Clinton?

You would subject yourself to rape by way of Bill Cosby and his cocktails before you trusted Clinton?

It takes an ignorant and extremely misinformed person to post something so obscene on their Facebook page. Especially when Donald Trump (the candidate supported in this image) is actually the liar in this race.

According to The New York Times, quoting PolitiFact, Hillary Clinton’s statements are 27 percent false compared to 70 percent of Trump’s false statements. All politicians lie. Clinton is staying true to that fact as a career politician, but Trump’s lies seem to be excessive even for a politician.

I follow a twitter hashtag just for funsies called #TrumpCheck that is mainly run by Daniel Dale, a Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star. According to the hashtag, Trump consistently lies anywhere from four to 10 times per speech. Don’t even ask about how many times he lied during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University.

I’ll tell you anyway.

According to Daniel Dale’s article in the Toronto Star, Trump lied 34 times during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University compared to Clinton’s four times. Who is the liar? He lied that he only had four business bankruptcies, but Clinton corrected him saying that it was six. She was right. He told the moderator that Clinton was wrong when she said that “a judge ruled New York City’s stop-and-frisk program unconstitutional.” The ruling concluded that the program was illegal in 2013. He also claimed Clinton had been “fighting ISIS (her) entire adult life.”

ISIS was founded after Clinton turned 50.

These lies are outlandish. Trump lies about his business success. How can you trust anything he says if he can’t even be truthful about his own failures?

Trump himself doesn’t even know what he doesn’t know, which is proved by him telling the moderator that Clinton was wrong about New York City’s stop-and-frisk program.

And what about Trump’s treatment of Alicia Machado, Miss Universe 1996? Trump called Alicia “Miss Piggy” and had her publicly humiliated by inviting paparazzi to watch her work out. He also called her “Miss Housekeeping” because she is Latina. In her contract, it was stipulated that she would be paid 10 percent for every commercial and event she was in or attended. She got nothing.

Alicia Machado recounts how terrified she was of Trump after winning Miss Universe, and how she contracted an eating disorder from all of the fat jokes and humiliation she endured while under his thumb. You can see her story just about anywhere, whether it be CNN, NBC News, The New York Times, NPR, USA Today.

Seriously anywhere.

But I guess this is the man we, as women, choose to trust, so much so that we’re willing to subject ourselves to rape by Bill Cosby’s cocktails before trusting someone who connects with us and respects us as women like Clinton.

Trump has proven by the way he treats not only women like Hillary Clinton and Alicia Machado, but also countless others, that he does not care about women. He has proven that he will lie for the sake of lying. He has proven that he is unfit to be President. Period. We as women cannot support Trump, a liar and a bigot.