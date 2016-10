Gabriel Garcia!

He dressed as a Jedi character he created named Karem Sundar. The 20-year-old said his costume was inspired by a medieval mercenary outfit.

Garcia is currently an Asian studies major, and is thrilled to be a student at UNLV.

“UNLV is the best college ever,” Garcia said. “It has been my dream college since high school.”

Congratulations Gabriel, and “may the force be with you.”