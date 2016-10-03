Young, old, in-between debaters watch first presidential debate

While 80 million viewers tuned in last Monday to witness the first televised showdown between — what a Roper Center poll found to be — two of the most disliked candidates in this nation’s recent history, about 200 students gathered at UNLV to jeer, cheer and laugh at Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

However, the middle school, high school and college students met for educational purposes.

The Sanford I. Berman Debate Forum at UNLV hosted an interactive debate watch event with debate teams from the Clark County School District (CCSD). Debate organizers utilized Twitter to track audience responses to several questions that were posed throughout the event.

“It’s almost humbling,” said Jacob Thompson, director of the Berman Debate Forum. “This teaches [students] to become critical thinkers.”

The attendees received a 90-minute workout in critical thinking, sifting through the political rhetoric and constant insults to uncover the few, concrete bits of policy that the candidates were willing to divulge.

“Typical politics. All talk. No action,” Donald Trump said during a nearly 15-minute verbal joust with Hillary Clinton over trade policies, even after Lester Holt, the CNN moderator, asked both candidates to move on.

The insults began early as Clinton went on the offensive, nicknaming Trump’s plan to reduce businesses’ taxes down to 15 percent “trumped-up trickle-down economics.” Trump retorted, claiming she should have made better trade deals as secretary of state.

“We have to stop our jobs from being stolen from us,” Trump said.

He went on to tell the audience at Hofstra University that he would release his tax returns as soon as Clinton releases the 30,000 emails that were collected on her private server.

The debate devolved, with the audience’s reaction what you would expect to see at a comedy show on the Strip than at an academic forum on debate rhetoric.

Media scholar Marshall McLuhan once called the 1976 debate between Carter and Ford to be the “most atrocious misuse of the television medium.” In 2016, the presidential debates couldn’t be more suited to television, satisfying an audience’s need for entertainment and the voter’s number one reason for choosing a candidate.

“The American public makes decisions…based on assessments of character,” Thompson said.

The candidates’ reactions to each other told audience members enough about their character.

“Trump just went off the rails,” said Basic High School senior, Tevin Stewart. “He just gave in to his deepest urges.”

For many people, much of what Trump said linked one incoherent thought to the next.

During a discussion on cybersecurity, Trump said that one of the hackers involved with the country’s cyber issues could have been “someone sitting on a bed that weighs 400 pounds.” He went on to talk about the Democratic National Convention abusing Bernie Sanders and wrapped up by mentioning his 10-year-old son’s computer skills.

Throughout the night, the CCSD students gave each other inquisitive looks and furiously scribbled notes after the candidates dodged a question or rambled extensively.

“When an audience notices a candidate didn’t answer a question, that says something,” Thompson said.

Holt’s final question was whether or not both candidates could accept the outcome of the election.

“Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose,” Clinton said. “I certainly will support the outcome of this election.”

“I want to make America great again,” Trump responded to the same question. “If [Clinton] wins, I’ll absolutely support her.”

As the candidates left the stage, so did some of the students that packed the Carol C. Harter Classroom Building Complex auditorium; however, many stayed behind to participate in a question and answer session with Thompson.

“It’s historic,” Stewart said. “I want to be a part of the history in this valley.”

The young debaters picked the veteran’s brain on topics ranging from the inclusion of Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson to the effectiveness of Clinton’s and Trump’s rhetorical styles.

The majority of the audience felt that Clinton topped Trump during the debate by remaining calm and not interrupting his speeches.

“[Interruptions] work against the candidate who did it almost all of the time,” Thompson said.

Thompson, who led the UNLV debate team to a top 10 placing in 2012, noted the engagement of the students there. He was happy to see the turnout at “this very special event” as well as the political involvement from each of the students.

“I’m not like other high schoolers. I like to think about what’s going on in the world,” said Jacob Weckesser, a 16-year-old junior from Basic High School. “I feel like we just witnessed history happen.”

The next presidential debate will be Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri followed by the final debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on Oct. 19.