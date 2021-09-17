World

    September 10, 2021

    Stiko speaks out in favor of corona vaccination for pregnant and breastfeeding women |

    Berlin (dpa) – The Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) has generally spoken in favor of corona vaccination for pregnant and…
    September 10, 2021

    Legal right to the whole day in primary school decided |

    The last major project resulting from the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD, which should enter into force…
    September 10, 2021

    Biontech To Apply For Corona Vaccine Approval For Children Aged Five In A Few Weeks |

    Mainz (dpa) – Biontech wants to seek approval for its corona vaccine for children aged five to eleven in the…
    September 10, 2021

    Former EU Council President does not rule out Poland’s exit from the EU |

    At present, it is above all the dispute over Polish judicial reform that weighs on relations between Brussels and Warsaw.…
    September 10, 2021

    September 10, 2021

    Reservists are said to have formed a far-right group |

    Searches in three Länder, discoveries of weapons and ammunition: the Lüneburg prosecutor’s office is investigating the case of a suspected…
    September 10, 2021

    Corona quarantine could cost unvaccinated people dearly |

    Munich (dpa) – From the perspective of Bavarian Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU), unvaccinated people should no longer be…
    September 10, 2021

    Denmark lifted all corona restrictions |

    For the Danish people, life is returning to normal. The country has a vaccination rate of over 80% and has…
    September 10, 2021

    NATO deploys crisis force for Afghan refugees |

    Brussels (dpa) – For the first time in around 16 years, NATO is using units from its NRF Crisis Response…
    September 10, 2021

    Concern over Confrontation: Biden and Xi |

    Beijing / Washington (dpa) – In their first phone conversation in seven months, US President Joe Biden and Chinese state…

    Health

      September 14, 2021

      Offshore Pipeline Market by Type, Size, Technology and COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast 2021 to 2027

      The report titled “Offshore Pipeline Market” offers a primary overview of the Offshore Pipeline industry covering different product definitions, classifications,…
      September 9, 2021

      Asymptomatic people can develop severe sequelae later –

      The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to enjoy particular attention from scientists. Thanks to his visit to a radio station in…
      September 9, 2021

      of patients develop overpowering antibodies

      Some Covid-19 patients develop quite versatile antibodies that can control the virus as well as several variants. You should at…
      September 7, 2021

      Boni Yayi proposes “planetary vaccination” for three years –

      Former Beninese head of state Thomas Boni YAYI recognizes and recognizes the remarkable efforts of the international community in the…
      September 6, 2021

      Children in reception centers are now taken into account –

      Good news for the children at reception centers in Benin. You can now hope for adequate and free health care…
      September 6, 2021

      The Pasteur Institute recruits for clinical trials –

      The Pasteur Institute would like to recruit volunteers to carry out a clinical study as part of the treatment against…
      September 6, 2021

      Churches and mosques will not be closed, according to the government –

      Back from vacation, the Benin government has reactivated and stepped up measures to combat Covid-19. Meetings of more than 50…
      September 3, 2021

      China relaxes rules for the French

      Filing a case at the Visa Center is a tedious process for foreigners from several countries around the world. But…

      Business

