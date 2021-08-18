World

    August 18, 2021

    French Riviera | Violent fires, evacuations and scenes of devastation

    (Le Luc) A thousand firefighters were mobilized on Tuesday evening to fix the biggest fire of the summer in France,…
    August 18, 2021

    Pharmacist arrested for selling vaccination cards on eBay

    (Washington) US authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for selling dozens of official cards on eBay that contained evidence of…
    August 18, 2021

    Kabul | Taliban “ready to protect” airport access, says the White House

    (Washington) The Taliban are “ready to protect access to Kabul airport for civilians evacuated by the Americans,” said President Joe…
    August 18, 2021

    Cuba criminalizes “social subversion” in its first cybersecurity law

    (Havana) The Cuban regime is now criminalizing “social subversion”, the spread of false news on the Internet and cyber terrorism,…
    August 18, 2021

    Arrival of the Taliban | Malala Yousafzai says she is afraid for her “Afghan sisters”

    (Washington) “Like many women, I am afraid for my Afghan sisters”: Pakistani suffragette Malala Yousafzai voiced her fears in the…
    August 17, 2021

    Afghanistan | Biden faces disappointed Americans and bitter allies

    (Washington) Disappointed elected officials, cold public opinion and bitter international allies: President Joe Biden looked very lonely on Tuesday as…
    August 17, 2021

    Against mask requirement | The Texas governor tested positive for COVID-19

    (Washington) Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, a vocal opponent of masking requirements, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his services…
    August 17, 2021

    Vaccination, the key to getting back to normal New York life

    (New York) Outside a cinema in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, Thisbe, 17, has his ticket and COVID-19 vaccination card. Since…
    August 17, 2021

    Earthquake, storm and flood | The endless ordeal of the Haitians

    (Les Cayes) Soaked, exhausted residents who have no choice but to urinate and defecate in the flood-threatened streets: southwest Haiti…
    August 17, 2021

    Openly gay first secretary | Pete Buttigieg announces that he has become a father

    (Washington) Pete Buttigieg, openly gay first secretary in US history who starred in the 2020 Democratic primary election, and her…

    Health

      August 17, 2021

      Benin on alert, according to Minister Hounkpatin

      The latest reports of Ebola haemorrhagic fever in Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea warn the Benin authorities against the appropriate attitude.…
      August 16, 2021

      Start of vaccination after the first case

      In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in which the African population is being vaccinated slowly, Côte d’Ivoire has started…
      August 16, 2021

      Serious cases are increasing by the hour (Benjamin Hounkpatin)

      The Minister of Health makes no fuss: Vaccinations do not prevent infection with Covid-19. But they no longer develop severe…
      August 12, 2021

      According to WHO – , Benin recorded in 72 hours. 1,087 new cases

      “It is important at this time that our fellow citizens know that we are having a very difficult time.” These…
      August 11, 2021

      WHO wants to test drug derived from Artemisia

      As the coronavirus pandemic worsens with the Delta variant, the World Health Organization is not forgetting the treatment trail, even…
      August 11, 2021

      crucial role of the brain revealed by study

      A study carried out by scientists from Inserm, Lille University and Lille University Hospital in the Neuroscience and Cognition Laboratory…
      August 11, 2021

      Nurse arrested in Germany after vaccination with salt water

      There is a lot of controversy going on in Germany right now, as thousands of people are expected to be…
      August 11, 2021

      Request for vaccination from the authorities –

      The Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage in Benin. The director of the National Agency for Primary Health Care (ANSSP), Thierry…

      Business

