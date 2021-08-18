World
Health
Business
-
Business
Soil treatment market to be $3.8 billion industry by 2024; likely to surpass $5 billion by 2027
Soil treatment involves treating the soil to remove any unwanted elements such as weeds and pests. The biology of your…Read More »
-
Business
Social media analytics market growing steadily backed by requirement from new industry verticals
The business of social media analytics has grown from a niche market to become a multi-billion dollar industry. Social media…Read More »
-
Business
Top 10 online marketing strategies that will work
A few years back, most of the businesses pursued traditional marketing strategies for raising awareness about their products. However, they…Read More »
-
Business
Growing demand for Safe and Quality Food to Augment the Growth of the Global Food Certification Market
The food and beverages industry is among the fastest-growing industries across the world. However, it is essential for the manufacturers…Read More »
-
Business
Jeff Bezos offers NASA $ 2 billion to compete with Elon Musk
On Monday 26 July, the American Milliard in Jeff Bezos for the purpose of couvrir just 2 million dollars from…Read More »