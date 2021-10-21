The Tinea Capitis Treatment Market To Splurge Based On Innovative Contribution From Key Market Participants Tinea Capitis Treatment Market

The Tinea Capitis Treatment Market To Splurge Based On Innovative Contribution From Key Market Participants

Tinea Capitis or scalp ringworm is commonly a fungal or dermatophyte infection of scalp that primarily occurs in small children and offers symptoms with pruritic, scaling areas of hair loss including single and multiple scaly patches with alopecia, prevalent scaling with fine hair loss.

Tinea capitis is a common disorder that usually develops in prepubertal children and has higher prevalence in male children in comparison with female children. This exogenous infection is majorly caused by two dermatophytes – Microsporum spp. and Trichophyton spp.

Of these two causing agents, Microsporum canis is the most common infection causing agent in Europe, especially in the countries bordering Mediterranean.

Treatment Type

Oral Antifungal Therapy

Itraconazole

Griseofulvin

Terbinafine

Fluconazole

Ketoconazole

Topical Treatment

Antifungal Shampoo

Selenium Sulfide Shampoo

Zinc Pyrithione Shampoo

Povidoneiodide Shampoo

Ketoconazole Shampoo

Antifungal Cream

Miconazole

Clotrimazole

Econazole

Ciclopirox Olamine

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Drug Stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Rising prevalence of fungal infections, increasing healthcare investments in the emerging economies, growing awareness about availability of treatment and rise in research funding is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the growth of Tinea capitis treatment market.

Increasing public-private partnerships in order to facilitate novel developments for innovative and effective treatment of Tinea capitis, rising preference for oral antifungals by podiatrists and dermatologists, growing focus on developing distribution channels are some other factors that further drive the revenue generation in Tinea capitis treatment market.

On the basis of type of treatment, oral antifungal therapy is the most common treatment method used to treat scalp infection. Also, owing to the promising success rates associated with Griseofulvin treatment, oral antifungal therapy segment is further anticipated to dominate the Tinea capitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Based on geography, global Tinea capitis treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America registered for the largest shares in global Tinea capitis treatment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America region is anticipated to continue the same trend on account of the rise in number of children suffering from scalp infections in the U.S.

Some of the key players involved in global Tinea capitis treatment market are Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inga Pharmaceuticals, Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Medis Lab (Pragati Biocare Pvt Ltd), Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Aurobindo Pharma and others.

