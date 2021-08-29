100 countries say the Taliban will continue to allow evacuations

(Washington) Around 100 countries announced on Sunday that they had received a promise from the Taliban that even after the planned withdrawal of American troops on Tuesday, all foreigners and Afghan citizens with a residence permit would have the opportunity to settle elsewhere.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 1:35 pm

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreigners and all Afghan citizens with a travel permit issued by our countries can get to and from their starting points safely and in an orderly manner,” wrote these countries, including the United States, Germany, France or of the United Kingdom.

“We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals or residents, staff, Afghans who have worked with us and those in danger can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan,” they continued in a press Publication.

“We will continue to hand out travel documents to certain Afghans,” they affirm, saying that they have “the Taliban’s promise that they can travel to our respective countries.”

“We take note of the Taliban’s public statements confirming this agreement,” concludes the press release, which was also signed by the European Union and the Atlantic Alliance.

China and Russia are not among the signatories.

Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that US citizens who have chosen to stay for the time being are “not stuck in Afghanistan”.

“We will make sure that we have a mechanism to get them out of the country if they want to return in the future,” he said on Fox, saying that “the Taliban have made commitments in this regard.”

France and the United Kingdom will plead at the United Nations on Monday for the creation of a protection zone in Kabul that will allow humanitarian operations to continue, French President Emmanuel Macron told Journal du Dimanche, a project he believes is “fully feasible” .