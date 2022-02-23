100 years of political murders – Illegal arms depots in Germany

Military control indefinitely? According to a statement in The Times, the British government has accepted the wish expressed by the members of the Allied Military Control Commission that military control of Germany be maintained for an indefinite period. According to a report by London Havas, England’s decision is based on the most recent weapons discoveries and the secret arms depot.

So wrote the liberal “Berliner Tageblatt” on February 22, 1922. The editors marked the reference to the “secret arms depot” with a question mark – apparently to cast doubt on the credibility of this suspicion.

In the Versailles peace treaty of 1919, Germany was obliged to abolish general conscription and to limit the army to 100,000 men. Article 169 of the Treaty of Versailles also stipulates how many weapons can be present in the German Reich:

Within two months of the entry into force of this Treaty, German arms, ammunition and war equipment, including any anti-aircraft equipment, in excess of the quantities authorized in Germany must be handed over to the Governments of the Principal Allied Powers. and associated powers for their destruction or decommissioning. The same applies to all tools and machines intended for the manufacture of war material, with the exception of what is recognized as necessary for the armament and equipment of the authorized German armed forces.

These provisions, including the reduction of armaments, met with rejection far in the social democratic camp. Especially on the eastern border, where Germany feels threatened by Poland, armed men seem almost indispensable. The Social Democratic “Vorwarts” affirmed on March 12, 1920:

Germany has no intention of maintaining secret arms caches. All events take place under the eyes of the Commissions of the Entente, which have flooded the whole Reich with numerous sub-commissions. All weapons held by the army and the Ministry of the Treasury are duly reported to the agreement committees. If, during the revolution and disturbances of the past year, individual weapons have fallen into the hands of unauthorized persons and are hidden by them, then these quantities naturally escape the knowledge and responsibility of the German government, but if such hidden weapons caches are discovered, they will be immediately confiscated and then dealt with as the official ones.

In the following months, however, it became clear that far-right organizations such as the “Orgesch”, the “Consul Organization” and members of the Freikorps, which had in fact been dissolved, were stocking up on weapons. Clearly, many right-wingers let the November 1, 1920 deadline pass without making use of it, until which illegal weapons could be surrendered with impunity. The “Freiheit” and the “Vorwarts”, the newspapers of the two social-democratic parties, report on this subject:

“Orsh Armory. Arms Discoveries and Arms Smuggling”

“Weapons finds in Frankfurt a. Mr.”

“Arms Warehouse at Cottbus”

“The Prenzlau Weapons Finds”

“Reichswehr and arms transfer. Secret arms depot near Görlitz”

“Another armory discovered!”

“The Gun Runners of Potsdam”

“Barley exposed!” Confession of an officer. Theft of confiscated arms caches. Secret connections armed everywhere »

“Armaments depot at Schöneberg. The town hall with the black, white and red flag”

“Discovery of a weapons cache”

“An arms depot near Brandenburg”

On the other hand, the bourgeois press minimizes the importance of illegal armament. The “Bonner Zeitung” reported on November 21, 1921:

During the investigation of a castle in the region of Ochsenfurt carried out by officers of the Entente, elements of equestrian equipment from army stocks were found (…). The weapons could not be found.

A cross-party defense consensus ensures that Democrats also ignore illegal rearmament. In 1927, the Reich government, headed by central politician Wilhelm Marx, even set up a committee to ensure that illegal rearmament was carried out in accordance with the rules of ordinary budgetary law. At this point, control is already in the hands of the League of Nations, which Germany joined in 1926.

Since 1920, the Inter-Allied Control Commission has carried out more than 30,000 inspections and destroyed millions of weapons. However, many arms depots remain to be discovered. It is not unlikely that “Freiheit” was right with his sarcastic assessment of December 8, 1921:

Disarmament has been completely achieved – but only insofar as workers come into consideration. The reaction still has many camps.