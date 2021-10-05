1000 videos of torture | Investigations into rape exposures in Russian prisons

(Moscow) Russian authorities opened inspections on Tuesday after a video was released showing a detainee being raped.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 2:22 pm

On Monday evening, the NGO Gulagu.net published this almost three-minute video on its Telegram account in which a naked man in bed with his hands and legs tied is sodomized by another man with a long pole.

A second man films the rape, a third holds a cloth over the victim’s face to suppress their screams.

1000 torture videos

According to Gulagu.net, the scene was filmed on February 18, 2020 in a hospital ward for prisoners suffering from tuberculosis in Saratov, central Russia.

The NGO claims to have received more than 1,000 videos from a whistleblower showing torture in prison. According to the source, many detainees are being ill-treated there to force them to confess or to co-operate with the guards.

On Tuesday, the Russian prison service announced that it had dispatched inspectors to Saratov to check the “authenticity” of the video published by Gulagu.net. The Saratov Committee of Inquiry and the General Prosecutor’s Office have also started investigations.

When asked when asked, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “serious action” is required if the “authenticity” of the images is established.

Gulagu.net director Vladimir Ossetchkine told AFP news agency that he had received more than 1,000 videos shot in several prisons around the country about a former prisoner and computer scientist of Belarusian nationality who was detained in Saratov.

“Torture factory”

According to anonymous sources quoted by Interfax news agency and local media Vgliad-Info, the head of the Saratov Region Prison Service Alexei Fedotov submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

The Russian penal system is regularly overshadowed by torture scandals committed by guards or other inmates on their orders.

According to Mr Ossetchkine, a refugee in France, the authorities are still doing everything they can to hide the extent of this abuse in the prison environment.

“The Russian authorities are hypocrites and will do everything possible to minimize their responsibilities in this torture factory,” he said.