116 dead in Ecuador | Authorities are taking back control of prisons

(Guayaquil) Police took control of Guayaquil prison in southwest Ecuador on Thursday evening, where at least 118 inmates have been killed in clashes since Tuesday, the worst massacre in the history of Latin America prison.

About 118 people were killed – six of them beheaded – and 86 injured, the judicial authorities said on Thursday evening.

Military tanks and soldiers were stationed around the prison.

“Everything is calm, the prisoners are in their cells. They did not take over the premises, ”Police Commander Tannya Varela told the press after 900 police officers, two of whom were injured according to police in the early afternoon, in the prison complex in Guayaquil.

Military tanks and soldiers are stationed around the prison, in which hundreds of prisoners’ families are anxiously waiting for news from their relatives, said AFP journalists.

Six of the victims were beheaded. Around 80 prisoners were also injured in shootings and clashes. One rifle, one pistol and 18 edged weapons and drugs were seized on Wednesday.

According to local news site Primicias, the clashes began when prisoners of a gang celebrated the birthday of one of their leaders and boasted that they controlled the prison, causing anger among rival organizations in the other wings of the building.

According to the prosecutor, it was triggered by “the power struggle within the prison and the authorities’ intention to move the heads of criminal organizations to other prisons in the country”.

“It’s very difficult, there are many dead, many injured, I don’t know whether my son is still alive or not,” Juana Pinto told AFP, who is impatiently waiting to find out the fate of her imprisoned son.

“It’s terrible for us parents […] we don’t know what to do, we feel helpless, ”said Cecilia Quiroz, a relative of another inmate, who asked for“ government help ”.

President Guillermo Lasso visited Guayaquil on Wednesday after “declaring a state of emergency for the entire prison system at the national level”.

Overcrowded Ecuadorian prisons have been the scene of recurring violence between drug-related criminal groups for months.

This 60-day state of emergency, which includes army participation in operations, aims to “restore and maintain order” and the safety “of prisoners, staff, prisons and members of the national police force in all prisons in the country ” to ensure “.

He ordered the temporary suspension of some prisoners’ rights, such as the right of assembly.

The disregarded state

This violence between rival drug trafficking gangs linked to the formidable Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion has increased the number of detainees killed since the beginning of the year to 236.

In February, 79 prisoners were killed in simultaneous rioting in four prisons in three cities, including Guayaquil. In 2020, the death toll was 103.

“In Latin America we have unfortunately become the country that has seen the largest massacre of prisoners in recent years, more than Brazil and Venezuela,” said Ecuadorian security and human trafficking expert Freddy Rivera to AFP.

Criminal groups “have taken over the country’s prisons and are trying to get the message across to the state that they are stronger than the rule of law. The prison system has collapsed, ”lawyer Itania Villarreal, former director of the prison authority, told AFP.

For Fausto Cobo, director of the government’s strategic intelligence center, these massacres of prisoners are “a threat to the state” because their officials are “equal to or greater than those of the state itself”.

The Ecuadorian penitentiary system, according to official records, has nearly 65 prisons and approximately 39,000 inmates, half of whom are awaiting sentencing, with a capacity of approximately 30,000 places and 1,500 guards (one for 26 inmates).

The total prisoner count has increased 30% over the past six years, while the budget has been reduced from $ 150 million to $ 99 million over the same period.

The main prisons are located in the Andean cities of Latacunga (center) and Cuenca (south) and in the port of Guayaquil.