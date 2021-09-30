116 dead in Ecuador | The authorities are still trying to regain control of the prisons

116 dead in Ecuador | The authorities are still trying to regain control of the prisons

(Guayaquil) About 400 police officers tried Thursday to regain control of the Guayaquil prison complex in southwest Ecuador, where 116 inmates have been killed in clashes between inmates since Tuesday, in one of the largest murders in Latin American prison history.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 2:43 pm

“About 400 police officers are conducting an intervention and search operation in Guayas No. 1 to maintain order and security in the prison,” the police said on Twitter.

PHOTO FERNANDO MENDEZ, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Military tanks and soldiers were stationed around the prison.

Military tanks and soldiers are stationed around the prison, where hundreds of family members of prisoners anxiously await news from their loved ones.

Six beheadings

Six of the victims were beheaded. Around 80 prisoners were also injured in shootings and clashes.

“It’s very difficult, there are many dead, many injured, I don’t know whether my son is still alive or not,” Juana Pinto told AFP, who is impatiently waiting to find out the fate of her imprisoned son.

“It’s terrible for us parents […] we don’t know what to do, we feel helpless, ”said Cecilia Quiroz, a relative of another inmate, who asked for“ government help ”.

President Guillermo Lasso visited Guayaquil on Wednesday after “declaring a state of emergency for the entire prison system at the national level” while overcrowded Ecuadorian prisons have been the scene of recurring violence between related criminal groups for months.

Mexican cartels

This violence between rival drug trafficking gangs linked to the formidable Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion has increased the number of detainees killed since the beginning of the year to 236.

In February, 79 prisoners were killed in simultaneous rioting in four prisons in three cities, including Guayaquil.

“In Latin America we have unfortunately become the country that has seen the largest massacre of prisoners in recent years, more than Brazil and Venezuela,” said Ecuadorian security and human trafficking expert Freddy Rivera to AFP.

According to the mediator, 103 murders were committed in Ecuadorian prisons in 2020.