The automotive fabric market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,874.48 Mn in 2019 to US$ 4,931.46 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Automotive Fabric Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Automotive Fabric market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Product innovations along with the technological advancements in automotive fabrics industry is providing lucrative opportunities for the market growth. For instance, the latest innovation associated with the creative mix of seatbelts and airbags is prepared with round and smooth edges to offer better comfort and experience to the wearer. Such feature is aimed to reduce the extent of damage, as it helps distribute the force equally across the passenger’s body. This technique incorporates the use of special type of micro-fibre with ultra-light, flame proof, and abrasion resistant features for interior of the car.

Major key players covered in this report:

Lear Corporation

Bader GmbH and Co. KG

Boxmark Leather

AUNDE Group SE

Classic Soft Trim

Shawmut Corporation

Cmi Enterprises

SEIREN CO., LTD.

SUMINOE TEXTILE CO., LTD.

JBS couros

Moriden America, Inc.

B Kawashima Co., Ltd.

Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Automotive Fabric market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Automotive Fabric market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Automotive Fabric market segments and regions.

