20 Afghans known to police arrived in Germany

Munich / Berlin (dpa) – According to the Interior Ministry, 20 people known to the security authorities arrived in Germany via the Kabul airlift.

At present, 20 cases are known, “which are important for security, which are now in Germany because they have not yet been checked in Kabul,” Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday. (CSU) at the Munich Press Club.

According to Seehofer, among the offenders are convicted rapists. In addition, a man came to Germany “which in the unanimous opinion of Germany, America and Britain should be ranked even higher,” the minister reported. Other cases concerned forged documents.

In total, four of those who were airlifted had been deported from Germany to Afghanistan – a few years ago. According to information from the German press agency, in addition to the criminals, several people whose names had already appeared in the joint federal and state center for the fight against terrorism.

“Two offenders were brought to the prison on the basis of open arrest warrants,” Home Department spokesman Steve Alter said when asked. Two other Afghans are “still in the custody of the authorities”.

“Totally falsified papers”

According to the Federal Interior Ministry, a total of 4,587 people arrived in Germany with the airlift on Wednesday, including 3,849 Afghans and 403 Germans. Citizens of many other countries were among those in need of protection, with the Germans again being expelled by the military of other nations.

“Some of them totally falsified the papers, from A to Z, and some of them had no overview,” Seehofer said. There was an emergency in Kabul, and such situations are still exploited by criminals. “On the one hand, I am asked: ‘Doors open, let them come’. If the security check only takes place when entering Germany and it turns out that undesirable people have also entered the country, he is criticized. It is his job as Home Secretary to keep a close eye on those who have taken the plane.