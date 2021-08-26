2021: All you need to Know Bioimplants Market Opportunities, Industry Share, Evolving Trends and Innovations | Corin, Mediplus, Stryker, FH Orthopedics

An implant is a medical device, which replaces, supports, and improves damaged or existing biological structure. Bioimplants are defined as bioengineered products, implanted in human cells or tissues with the help of synthetic constructs or active agents to reproduce certain bodily functions or to treat the cause of disease. There is an increasing demand for bioimplants in orthopedics, cardiology, vascular therapy, dental, spine, trauma, and wound care divisions. Many bioimplants are available in the market, such as cardiovascular implants, spinal, dental, and orthopedic implants.

The global bioimplants market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

By the product type: Dental Bioimplants, Ophthalmic Bioimplants, Cardiovascular Bioimplants, Orthopedic Bioimplants, Neurostimulation Bioimplants

By the End-user Applications: ASCs, Hospitals, Research Institutions

Competitive Section:

DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, B. Braun, Abbott, FH Orthopedics, Kasios, C. R. Bard, W. L. Gore & Associates, KLS martin GROUP, Cook Medical, Mediplus, Corin Group, Wright Medical technology, Edwards Lifesciences

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and arthritis, and the growing geriatric population is expected to boost growth of the global bioimplants market over the forecast period. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 17.9 million people around the world died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke.

Moreover, increasing demand for advanced bioimplants, increasing demand for non-surgical bioimplants, increasing awareness among people about cosmetic implants, and preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to fuel the global bioimplants market growth.

Restraint:

High cost associated with implants and hostile reimbursement issues are major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global bioimplants market.

Opportunities:

Advancements in bioengineering technologies are expected to provide market players with lucrative opportunities, driving the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the global bioimplants market, owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases and increase in aging population in these regions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer, are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States.

