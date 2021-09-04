2021 EGFR Tests Market Report- Development, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Status, and Forecast 2023

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the EGFR Tests Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global EGFR Tests Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the EGFR Tests Market .

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Qiagen NV, Roche Diagnostics International Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Takara Bio Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Panagene Inc, Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd and Others

EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) – Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.

The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on EGFR Tests market for the year 2020 and beyond. Globally, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women. Secondary sources estimate that approximately 2.0 million new cases of lung cancer were reported worldwide in 2018. Cigarette smoking is the dominant risk factor associated with lung cancer across all age groups, with approximately 80% of male and 45% of female lung cancer cases worldwide attributed to smoking.

EGFR is a member of the receptor tyrosine kinase family and a major factor in regulating cellular proliferation, invasion, metastasis, angiogenesis, and inhibition of apoptosis. EGFR is one of the most routinely tested biomarker in NSCLC.

Most EGFR mutations found in adenocarcinoma are located in the tyrosine kinase domain. The most frequently encountered mutations are in-frame deletions in exon 19 (around 45%) and a point mutation in exon 21 (L858R), which together account for over 85% of described mutations. These mutations strongly correlate with NSCLC patients responding to EGFR therapies such as the tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) gefitinib, erlotinib, afatinib, and icotinib.

Each of the covered 39 countrys color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are –

Currently marketed EGFR Tests and evolving competitive landscape –

– Insightful review of the key industry trends.

– Annualized total EGFR Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

– Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights –

– Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition GlobalData analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

– SWOT analysis for EGFR Tests market.

– Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for EGFR Tests market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

– Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

– Country specific reimbursement policies.

– Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

Scope of this Report-

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you wont find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for –

– CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the EGFR Tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

– Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

– Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

