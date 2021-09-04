2021 France Biopower Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope to 2028

Global France Biopower Market research study offers a complete analysis of critical aspects of the current market situation including market competition, segmentation, geographical progress, and dynamic factors during the forecast period. The France Biopower Market report offers insights into the potential size, volume, production, growth, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. This report also explains the France Biopower Market share by company, investment strategies, development trends, market concentration rate, business scenario, and expansions. It can declare the impact of Covid-19 analysis over the global regions.

France Biopower Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the biopower market in France. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the country’s biopower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses France’s biopower market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

– Detailed overview of the countrys biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming biopower projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys biopower market.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewables.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, France, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, France, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, France, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010- 2030

– Renewable Power Market, France, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, France, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, France, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, France, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, France, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, France, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Biopower Market, France

3.1 Biopower Market, France, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Biopower Market, France, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Biopower Market, France, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Biopower Market, France, Power Plants, 2020

– Biopower Market, France, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Biopower Market, France, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Biopower Market, France, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Biopower Market, France, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Biopower Market, France, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Biopower Market, France, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, France

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Targets

4.3 National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP), France

4.4 Law on Energy Transition for Green Growth (LTECV)

4.5 Frances Multiannual Energy Programme (Programmationpluriannuelle de lénergie or PPE)

4.6 The National Low-Carbon Strategy (stratégie nationale bas-carbone, (SNBC))

4.7 Hydrogen Energy

4.8 Current Support Environment (Incentives) for Renewable Energy in France

4.9 Feed-in Tariffs

– Retroactive FiT Cuts

4.10 Premium Tariffs

4.11 Renewable Energy Tenders/Auctions

– Tenders for Onshore Wind

– Tenders for Offshore Wind

– Solar Tenders under PPE

– Solar Tender for Fessenheim Nuclear Conversion Plan

– Auctions/Competitive Bidding

4.12 Heat Fund

– National

– Regional

4.13 Frances Carbon Tax and Regulation of Electricity Prices

4.14 Green Innovation Funding Program

4.15 Renewable Energy Market Development

4.16 Tax Credit for Energy Transition (CITE)

4.17 Reduced VAT for Residential Renewable Energy Equipment

5. Biopower Market, France, Company Profiles

5.1 Voltalia SA

– Voltalia SA – Company Overview

– Voltalia SA – Business Description

– Voltalia SA – SWOT Analysis

– Voltalia SA – Major Products and Services

– Voltalia SA – Head Office

5.2 Neoen SA

– Neoen SA – Company Overview

– Neoen SA – Major Products and Services

– Neoen SA – Head Office

5.3 EDF Renewables SA

– EDF Renewables SA – Company Overview

– EDF Renewables SA – Business Description

– EDF Renewables SA – SWOT Analysis

– EDF Renewables SA – Major Products and Services

– EDF Renewables SA – Head Office

5.4 Albioma SA

– Albioma SA – Company Overview

– Albioma SA – Business Description

– Albioma SA – Major Products and Services

– Albioma SA – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

