2021 Hydropower Market Report- Size, Segmentation, Investment Trends, and Key Country Analysis to 2030

The analysis covered in the Hydropower Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Hydropower Market Report analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Hydropower Market (Large Hydro, Small Hydro, and Pumped Storage), Update 2020 – Global Market Size, Segmentation, Investment Trends, and Key Country Analysis to 2030 is the latest market analysis report from RNR, the industry analysis specialist.

The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global hydropower market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the global hydropower market. The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecast hydropower capacity and generation; the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, major plants, and market size for ten key hydropower countries – The US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, China, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, and Turkey.

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report includes –

– Hydropower market study at global level, and at key country level covering ten key countries in depth.

– Key growth drivers and challenges at a global level including the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the global hydropower market.

– The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hydropower markets of each of the ten key countries.

– Historic (2010-2019) and forecast (2020-2030) data for cumulative installed hydropower capacity and generation split by type (large hydro, small hydro, and pumped storage) is provided at global level and also for each of the 10 countries covered.

– Major active and upcoming hydropower plants in each of the ten key countries.

– Annual deal value and volume during 2010-2019, globally and in each of the 10 key countries.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Asia Pacific, especially China holds most of Global hydropower capacity

2.2 China excels in capacity building not only domestically, but also in other countries

2.3 Hydros share in total capacity decreasing with capacity addition through other sources

2.4 Active hydropower capacity has been quite resilient to the COVID-19 pandemic

3 Introduction

3.1 Hydropower Overview

3.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 Hydropower Market, Global

4.1 Overview

4.2 Covid-19 Impact

4.3 Capacity and Generation

4.3.1 Installed Capacity by Type

4.3.2 Installed Capacity by Region and Country

4.3.3 Generation by Type

4.3.4 Capacity and Generation Shares

4.4 Market Size and Average Cost

4.5 Market Forces

4.5.1 Key Drivers

4.5.2 Key Challenges

4.5.3 Key Trends

4.6 Projects

4.7 Investment Analysis

4.7.1 Deal Value and Deal Volume

4.7.2 Deals by Type

5 Hydropower Market, US

5.1 Overview

5.2 Covid-19 Impact

5.3 Capacity and Generation

5.3.1 Installed Capacity by Type

5.3.2 Generation by Type

5.3.3 Capacity and Generation Shares

5.4 Market Size and Average Cost

5.5 Projects

5.6 Investment Analysis

5.6.1 Deal Value and Deal Volume

5.6.2 Deals by Type

6 Hydropower Market, Canada

6.1 Overview

6.2 Covid-19 Impact

6.3 Capacity and Generation

6.3.1 Installed Capacity by Type

6.3.2 Generation by Type

6.3.3 Capacity and Generation Shares

6.4 Market Size and Average Cost

6.5 Projects

6.6 Investment Analysis

6.6.1 Deal Value and Deal Volume

6.6.2 Deals by Type

7 Hydropower Market, Brazil

7.1 Overview

7.2 Covid-19 Impact

7.3 Capacity and Generation

7.3.1 Installed Capacity by Type

7.3.2 Generation by Type

7.3.3 Capacity and Generation Shares

7.4 Market Size and Average Cost

7.5 Projects

7.6 Investment Analysis

7.6.1 Deal Value and Deal Volume

7.6.2 Deals by Type

8 Hydropower Market, Argentina

8.1 Overview

8.2 Covid-19 Impact

8.3 Capacity and Generation

8.3.1 Installed Capacity by Type

8.3.2 Generation by Type

8.3.3 Capacity and Generation Shares

8.4 Market Size and Average Cost

8.5 Projects

8.6 Investment Analysis

8.6.1 Deal Value and Deal Volume

8.6.2 Deals by Type

9 Hydropower Market, China

10 Hydropower Market, India

11 Hydropower Market, Pakistan

12 Hydropower Market, Philippines

13 Hydropower Market, Russian Federation

14 Hydropower Market, Turkey

15 Appendix