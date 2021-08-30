2021 Research On Medical Animation Market | Reviews & Pricing, Improve Healthcare Efficiency, Future Insights, Growth Estimation, and Industry Trends by 2027

Medical animation function a tool to visually represent or deliver a transparent details of the complex scientific concepts like specific details of microcellular biology, pharmaceutical mechanism of action, or to simply explain various surgical procedures than surgical video production alone. the varied computer techniques of animation and morphing provide promising horizons for medical animation technology. Animation within the medical and pharmaceutical sector is employed for simulation of surgeries, demonstrations, educational purposes, and analysis and comparative evaluation of treatment among others. Thus, growth of the medical animation market is especially driven by the increasing utilization across the medical and pharmaceutical sector.

For instance, in September 2020, Geometric Medical, a number one high-end medical animation and scientific video production company, unveiled its company rebranding and launched its new, full-featured website www.geometricmedical.com. Medical animation brings together a high level of experience and skills to make high-quality and award-winning scientific work for pharmaceutical companies and organizations of all sizes. Furthermore, the medical animation market is witnessing a gentle growth thanks to the emerging infections or emergence of latest diseases, like COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), new diseases are emerging at the unprecedented rate of 1 a year for the last 20 years , and this trend is for certain to continue.

To help within the fightback against current outbreak (COVID-19 pandemic), labs worldwide are sharing genome and protein structures in open access databases in terms of scientific response. as an example , in March 2020, using the newest research available, Fusion Medical Animation created a 3D visual and animation of COVID-19. This 3D medical animation explains the story, covering what’s an epidemic , current rates of infection, and tips to guard against infections. Thus, growth of the medical animation market are often contributed to the rising adoption of medical animation by Pharma companies, increasing penetration of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms, and therefore the growing number of surgeries worldwide.

Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals are increasingly adopting medical animation techniques to demonstrate medical/surgical procedures or other scientific purposes to the patient with a high degree of understanding. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are using medical animation for patient education purpose, also as for product promotion. The above mentioned factors are liable for the medical animation market growth. However, the high cost related to medical animation services is major factor restraining the medical animation market growth.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global market of medical animation include Infuse Medical, Hybrid Medical Animation, Inc., Ghost Productions, Inc., Scientific Animations, Inc., INVIVO Communications, Inc., Random42 Scientific Communication, Radius Digital Science, Nucleus Medical Media, Inc., AXS Studio, Inc., Trinsic Animation, and Medmovie Inc.

