2021 Study On Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: New Horizons in Procreation | Detailed Study by Coherent Market Insights with Upcoming Trends

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) offer a true and tangible hope for several different chronic illnesses that there currently are not any or limited therapeutic options. The science and technology that support these products are developing rapidly and thus the products that are on the market today will undoubtedly still improve and grow in effectiveness and capability over time. Patients round the world are now starting to experience the advantages of those improved products. One such product is somatic cell Therapy, which uses stem cells from healthy cells taken from the patient’s own body.

Market Dynamics

High prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is predicted to propel growth of the advanced therapy medicinal products market. as an example , consistent with the info from Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.7 million people within the U.S. were affected by Alzheimer’s disease in 2018. Moreover, increasing adoption of gene therapy is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in March 2020, AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, announced that a second patient within the AVR-RD-04 Phase 1/2 clinical test in cystinosis has been enrolled and has completed apheresis.

Development and commercialization of investigational RNAi therapeutics is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the advanced therapy medicinal products market. as an example , in April 2020, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. collaborated with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the event and commercialization of investigational RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated disease . Moreover, R&D in CAR-T cell production is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in May 2020, researchers from University Hospital Heidelberg, Germany, reported that sufficient yield of lymphocytes for CAR-T cell production is possible also for patients with low peripheral blood counts.

Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the advanced therapy medicinal products market, due to high prevalence of cancer within the region. as an example , consistent with the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there’ll be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths within the U.S.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating the advanced therapy medicinal products market include, Uniqure, Pfizer, Inc., Bluebird Bio Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Novartis AG, GE Healthcare, Shire Biotechnology, and Kite Pharma.

July 2019: Pfizer Inc. acquired Array BioPharma Inc. with the aim to advance breakthrough science for the invention , development and commercialization of targeted small molecule medicines to treat cancer and other diseases of high unmet need.

