2021 Sustainability In Oil And Gas Market Report- Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis -2027

The oil and gas industry relies on the extraction of a non-renewable resource that has severe negative impact on the environment. A global concern is the balancing of this negative environmental impact with the economic benefits garnered from the resources produced by the industry. The Paris Agreement of 2015 provided a general direction for various nations in order to curb environmental distress.

Lately, oil and gas companies are increasingly taking preventive actions to contain their carbon footprint. This involves changing the established procedures and incorporating new strategies, such as planned reduction in gas flaring. Additionally, companies are also trying to address the concerns raised by environmental organizations. The increasing customer preference to low-carbon energy sources is also driving a change in the industry outlook.

This report provides an overview of sustainability, which is the most important theme for 2020, with special focus on the oil and gas industry.

It includes a comprehensive sustainability framework, covering environment, social and governence factors, to help CEOs of oil and gas companies to identify all potential sustainability risks and implement mitigating actions that can improve their company’s ESG performance.

It highlights the leaders and laggards in the oil and gas industry with respect to environmental, social and governance parameters of sustainability.

It highlights some of the leading ESG rating agencies and ESG consultancies that can help the CEOs measure and improve their ESG performance.

In 2020, sustainability will be the most important theme discussed in corporate boardrooms worldwide. Over the coming decade, it will transform the way that business is conducted. Customers, voters, and politicians will demand greater action is taken on environmental, social, and governance issues. Companies that take sustainability seriously now will be better placed to succeed in the future.

Oil and gas industry is the bedrock for the modern economic growth. The sustainability in oil and gas report highlights a new mindset necessary to ensure holistic growth in terms of environmental accountability, social cooperation and reformed governance practices.

The report paves way for effectively defining future goals for the oil and gas industry in the coming decades.

