20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks | Government warns of danger of extremist violence

(Washington) The US government warned again on Friday of an “acute threat climate” from terrorism, especially as the US approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021 at 8:18 pm

The Department of Homeland Security amended a January counter-terrorism warning bulletin following the attack by supporters of Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, which for the first time focused on domestic threats.

The bulletin had already been amended in May as there was a risk that “extremists” could use the lifting of health restrictions to launch violent attacks thanks to advances in fighting the pandemic.

“These extremists could try to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by using the potential return of public health restrictions in the United States as a motive for attack,” said the department, which estimates that “pandemic stressors” could contribute to an increase in violence this year ”.

The bulletin also notes that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (Aqpa) “ahead of the anniversary of the 11th attacks, security that” foreign terrorist organizations continue their efforts to indoctrinate US residents who may be exposed to violent extremist influences are”.

The Department of Homeland Security, created after the September 11, 2001 attacks, regularly publishes such warnings.

The emphasis on domestic risks echoes the speech given by Joe Biden, who at his inauguration on January 20 pledged to “defeat white supremacy and domestic terrorism.”